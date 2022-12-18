Read full article on original website
Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term
Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee.
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state. Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain motor carrier rules and regulations.
Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas
The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. "True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls," said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications.
K-State to operate with essential personnel only for 12/22, 12/23
On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas State University announced it will shift to essential personnel only for Thursday, December 22nd and Friday, December 23rd. Due to the forecasted extreme winter weather, all K-State campuses will limit operations to only essential personnel.
Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Axing Your Taxes’ policy
Kansas Gov. Kelly released her three-part "Axing Your Taxes" plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Kobach selects retired appellate judge to be Kan. solicitor general
Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach on Monday said he would hire a retired judge from the Kansas Court of Appeals to serve as solicitor general responsible for representing the state in civil and criminal appellate cases. Kobach appointed Anthony Powell, who retired from the Court of Appeals.
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVID-19 business recovery funds. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents.
Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with the spending package.
Thousands in Kansas without power
Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without power.
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
Gov. unveils plan to immediately ‘axe tax’ on groceries, diapers
Governor Laura Kelly on Monday released her three-part 'Axing Your Taxes' plan to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years. The comprehensive plan delivers on major campaign promises, including a push to immediately eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and diapers.
Kansas preps for medical marijuana push, will lawmakers pass a final plan?
Kansas lawmakers held their final committee meeting for medical marijuana on Thursday. Now, preparations for the upcoming legislative session in January have begun. Senator Rob Olson, R-Olathe, chairs the state's Special Committee on Medical Marijuana. Olson said he's focusing on getting a bill together for next year's session.
K-State Signs 26 During 2023 Early Period
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 26 prospects during the early 2023 signing period on Wednesday. Thus far, K-State’s Class of 2023 is comprised of 23 high school student-athletes and three community-college transfers. The class includes 15 players on defense and 11 on offense. There are six defensive backs, five linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive ends, three offensive linemen and two tight ends, while there is one defensive tackle, one quarterback and one running back.
Judge won't overturn convictions in Kansas murder case
A Kansas judge on Wednesday declined to order a new trial for two men who claimed a disgraced police detective helped convict them for a 1997 murder they did not commit. Brian Betts, 46, and Celester McKinney, 52, alleged that former Kansas City, Kansas detective Roger Golubski helped convict them.
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
A Kansas City charter school with a largely minority student population has fired a white teacher who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes, school administrators said. University Academy officials said in a letter to families that Johnny Wolfe, a history teacher, was fired.
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. Investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and service to his community."
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.
