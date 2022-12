University of South Florida (6-6) vs. NJIT (2-9) Thursday, December 22 | 7 p.m. VENUE: Yuengling Center | Tampa, Fla. TAMPA (December 21, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls conclude a three-game homestand and wrap up non-conference play on Thursday night against NJIT. The Bulls have won four straight games and six of their last seven overall.

