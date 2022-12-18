ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Grand Junction’s Favorite Stores for the Best Holiday Shopping

We're just days away from the Christmas holiday, and Colorado is shopping hard to find everything on their list before December 25th. Thankfully, the Western Slope is full of great places to shop and find unique gift ideas that your friends and family will love. So we wanted to ask you while there was still time to shop, What are your favorite local businesses for holiday shopping in Grand Junction?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Rock Historic Downtown Montrose in This Classic Colorado Home

If you're like me, you don't like to travel very far. For me, if you start talking about me going anywhere beyond three feet from my couch, you'd better be prepared to talk compensation. Between traffic and the random Colorado weather, travel can be a bit too much at times. Luckily, that won't be a problem for you with this classic home.
MONTROSE, CO
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado

Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
Road To Recovery: Steel Beam Crushes Grand Junction Welder’s Leg and Hand

The holiday season is a terrible time for a heart-wrenching story, but this one needs your attention. Grand Junction's Allie Dorsey is 25 years old and has lived a very active lifestyle. She is an avid motocross racer, car builder, rock climber, welder, and lifeguard. Unfortunately, a horrific accident has changed her life forever. Thankfully, Allie is still alive, but she will never be the same again.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week

It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?

Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
COLORADO STATE
