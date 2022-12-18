Read full article on original website
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Grand Junction’s Favorite Stores for the Best Holiday Shopping
We're just days away from the Christmas holiday, and Colorado is shopping hard to find everything on their list before December 25th. Thankfully, the Western Slope is full of great places to shop and find unique gift ideas that your friends and family will love. So we wanted to ask you while there was still time to shop, What are your favorite local businesses for holiday shopping in Grand Junction?
Rock Historic Downtown Montrose in This Classic Colorado Home
If you're like me, you don't like to travel very far. For me, if you start talking about me going anywhere beyond three feet from my couch, you'd better be prepared to talk compensation. Between traffic and the random Colorado weather, travel can be a bit too much at times. Luckily, that won't be a problem for you with this classic home.
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
More Grand Junction Colorado Bars That Were Too Much Fun
Did you ever burn through a paycheck at Cahoots in Grand Junction, Colorado? How about Gators or The Branding Iron?. According to you, these Grand Junction, Fruita, Clifton, and various other Western Colorado bars/clubs were too much fun back in the day. Taking It To Social Media. I posted the...
Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado
Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
Modern Comfort Awaits in this Nearly-New Montrose Colorado Home
Another day, another great-looking home for sale in Montrose, Colorado. You know I'm always on the lookout for space when I post these listings, and this home on Grand Mesa Dr. has that, for sure, but what sets this home apart is the feeling of warmth you get, just from looking at it.
Ready to Move? Why Not Try This 3-Bedroom in Montrose Colorado?
Despite what some people would like to believe, we love looking inside of other people's homes. Even when we have no plans to buy, there's something fascinating about seeing inside of where other people live. As human beings, this is a pastime I'd put right up there with baseball and apple pie.
Check Out Grand Junction, Colorado’s ‘Light Up the Grand Valley’ Winner
Happy Holidays from Trimlight Grand Mesa and Townsquare Media! We look forward to our annual holiday lights contest in Colorado known as 'Light Up the Grand Valley' each holiday season. From Thanksgiving to mid-December, we give our listeners a chance to win $500, and bragging rights all year, by submitting...
Colorado’s Grand Traverse: Ski 40 Miles from Crested Butte to Aspen
To travel the 41 miles between Crested Butte, and Aspen by car you actually need to drive about 200 miles around Colorado's Elk mountains. Did you know Coloradans have been skiing over this portion of the Elks since the 1890s?. To drive from CB on a paved road you would...
Grand Junction’s Picks For the Best Rides at Disneyland
When was the last time you visited Disneyland? What was your favorite ride? Here's a look at some of Grand Junction, Colorado's favorite attractions at the Happiest Place On Earth. I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite ride at Disneyland?" Looking at your replies, it looks as though there...
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Your Sidewalks in Grand Junction, Colorado?
That was fairly decent snow we had last week in Grand Junction, Colorado. The National Weather Service says we can expect more on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022. When we get our next snowfall, what do Grand Junction, Colorado's city ordinances say about the clearing of snow from public sidewalks?
Road To Recovery: Steel Beam Crushes Grand Junction Welder’s Leg and Hand
The holiday season is a terrible time for a heart-wrenching story, but this one needs your attention. Grand Junction's Allie Dorsey is 25 years old and has lived a very active lifestyle. She is an avid motocross racer, car builder, rock climber, welder, and lifeguard. Unfortunately, a horrific accident has changed her life forever. Thankfully, Allie is still alive, but she will never be the same again.
Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week
It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?
Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
