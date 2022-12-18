“Great Holiday Gift Giveaway” rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 19 at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park

Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Pierre’s Buchanan Elementary moves Christmas sing event up to today, rather than tomorrow
With tomorrow’s forecast calling for extremely cold temperatures, Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre has moved up its Christmas sing for ALL GRADES to today (Dec. 21, 2022). Principal Ryan Noyes share’s the schedule. There’s some construction happening at Buchanan Elementary, so Noyes says those attending should please use...
drgnews.com
Aske Whitebird wins Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area early bird Mega Raffle drawing
The three finalists for one of the early bird drawings for the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area’s 2023 Mega Raffle were drawn this morning (Dec. 21, 2022) during the KGFX morning show. The three finalists are Marty Allison, Aske Whitebird and Becci Scott. Club Director Becky...
drgnews.com
To prevent frostbite, cover up, warm up slowly, stay hydrated
Below zero temperatures and 20-30mph winds have combined to create treacherous conditions for those who have to go outside today (Dec. 22, 2022)– with more of the same in store tomorrow. Dr. Michael Richardson with Avera Medical Group in Pierre says if you have to go out, be sure...
drgnews.com
Pierre crews repairing water main break on West Third Street; Pierre Airport closed the rest of the day
The Pierre Regional Airport is closed for the remainder of the day (Dec. 22, 2022) because airline visibility minimums cannot be met. The City will continue to monitor the situation. A water main leak has been identified on West Third Street in Pierre. Water service remains, however those in the...
drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission to handle year-end business during meeting this evening
YEAR END – TUESDAY DECEMBER 20, 2022 – 5:00 P.M. Operating Transfer from Rural Access Infrastructure Fund 295-0-274.90. Automatic Budget Supplement – Road & Bridge Health Insurance. Executive Session – Personnel – SDCL 1-25-2(1) Discussion: Any other business that may come before the Board. Christmas...
drgnews.com
Denver Air only bidder for Pierre, Watertown EAS contracts; Offering Denver, Denver & Minneapolis, Denver & Chicago route options
Denver Air Connection was the only company to submit a bid for the US Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service contract to provide commercial air service for the Pierre Regional Airport. City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says Denver Air’s bid included three options. Denver Air’s two-year bid for the...
drgnews.com
Stanley County School Board to meet tonight; Meeting rescheduled because of last week’s storm
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Dec. 21, 2022) at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Approval of Minutes for November 2, 2022, Special Board Meeting and November 9, 2022, Regular Board Meeting. Approval of Bills. Imprest Expense. Financials for November 2022. Student Report. Buildings and Grounds.
drgnews.com
Defense Rules Again As Governor Girls Smother Watertown
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Girls Basketball again used solid defense on Tuesday to lead wire-to-wire for the third straight game and stop Watertown 51-29 at the Riggs High Gym. Ayvrie Kaiser had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Pierre (3-0). Reese Terwilliger scored 11 points. Remington Price hit...
