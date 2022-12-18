ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!

I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
Rachelle Wright

Kentucky Road-trip Gift Ideas: I-65 Central

Time together is a gift. Especially with a good playlist and a hand full of ideas, tickets, and some cash for those individually owned restaurants (yep some have no card machines.)We'll be posting some of our favorite spots, organized by hubs, over this Christmas week to help you build an itinerary worth wrapping to put under the tree! This one includes spots off Exits 65, 58 and 53 of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky

We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Was This Kentucky Man the Oldest Person Who Ever Lived?

In all my family research, I've never run across anyone who was a centenarian. And I'm sure, statistically, the rate of those who live past 100 is generally low. As a matter of fact (or maybe supposition), my aunt in New Mexico may be the first family member who has lived into their 90s. Aunt Jo is 91.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Remember This Illinois Law if You Plan On Warming Up Your Car

Jack Frost is about to bare down on our area this week and cars/trucks are going to be put to the test. So, could warming up your car get you a ticket in Illinois?. Bitterly cold temps are headed our way right before the holiday season. As some of us are preparing to drive to grandma's house for the holidays. If you're planning on warming up your car before the family gets in, or if you warm up your car in the morning before you head to work remember the Illinois law.
WOWK 13 News

Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

