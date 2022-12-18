Read full article on original website
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!
I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic front hits Kentucky
A burst pipe is never a good thing, but it is a real possibility over the next few days with more frigid air heading our way.
Kentucky Road-trip Gift Ideas: I-65 Central
Time together is a gift. Especially with a good playlist and a hand full of ideas, tickets, and some cash for those individually owned restaurants (yep some have no card machines.)We'll be posting some of our favorite spots, organized by hubs, over this Christmas week to help you build an itinerary worth wrapping to put under the tree! This one includes spots off Exits 65, 58 and 53 of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana Parents: How Long Can Kids Play in the Snow in Negative Temperatures?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Was This Kentucky Man the Oldest Person Who Ever Lived?
In all my family research, I've never run across anyone who was a centenarian. And I'm sure, statistically, the rate of those who live past 100 is generally low. As a matter of fact (or maybe supposition), my aunt in New Mexico may be the first family member who has lived into their 90s. Aunt Jo is 91.
State of Emergency Declared for Kentucky, Winter Storm Warning, Warming Centers
While we are all waiting to see what happens beginning Thursday afternoon in regards to our winter storm and wind chills, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear isn't taking any chances as he's declared a State of Emergency for Kentuckians. Governor Beshear has been in touch with county officials to help open...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
How Kentuckians can prep HVAC systems in the next 24 hours: ‘Prep now’
There are less than 24 hours left for Kentuckians to prepare their HVAC systems, and the smallest adjustments can make the biggest differences.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
Remember This Illinois Law if You Plan On Warming Up Your Car
Jack Frost is about to bare down on our area this week and cars/trucks are going to be put to the test. So, could warming up your car get you a ticket in Illinois?. Bitterly cold temps are headed our way right before the holiday season. As some of us are preparing to drive to grandma's house for the holidays. If you're planning on warming up your car before the family gets in, or if you warm up your car in the morning before you head to work remember the Illinois law.
Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
Kentucky native stuck in Peru amid political unrest in South American country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native is stuck in Peru amid political unrest in the South American country, reported by LEX18. Dennis Grannis-Phoenix, from Flemingsburg, said he has been stuck in Arequipa for the past nine days. He said he hasn't strayed far from his hotel due to safety concerns.
