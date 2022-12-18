When they came to the scene with the a7 series, Sony set the camera industry on fire by bringing a range of innovative designs and features and an aggressive upgrade cycle that kept the likes of Canon and Nikon on their toes. After almost a decade on the market with their full frame cameras, the company's gear is now in the hands of countless photographers. So, how do they compare to other major brands after all this time? This great video features an experienced photographer discussing his thoughts after eight years.

