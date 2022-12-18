Read full article on original website
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens
Tamron has earned a reputation for producing lenses that make smart compromises to allow them to offer excellent performance and image quality at prices that are significantly more affordable than many first-party lenses. The new 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is one of their more interesting lenses, offering an unusual focal length range in a small package. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
How Far Has Image Quality Come in the Last Decade?
When it first came out in 2013, the Sony a7R was one of the most powerful and impressive mirrorless cameras ever made, particularly at a time when the technology was still fledgling and finding its footing. Now in its fifth generation, the a7R V is widely regarded as one of the most advanced mirrorless cameras on the market. How far has image quality really come, though? This great video takes a look.
Fstoppers
The Sony a7R V for Landscape Photography: Our Practical Review
The fifth generation of Sony’s a7R line is expected to be a very capable camera for a wide variety of photography styles. Let’s see what aspects of this camera will be useful for landscape photography. The Sony a7R line first emerged in October of 2013 with a 36-megapixel...
Fstoppers
Yes, You Absolutely Can Fix It in Post: Topaz Labs Video AI
Getting it right in camera is definitely the best thing to do. If you can correctly light, compose, and white balance your footage and images, then you're probably going to have an easier time. However, there are situations when the lighting just isn't working or you need to capture footage in less-than-ideal situations. In those situations, use Topaz Labs. Right now, they're having a Holiday sale.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G Lens
The Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G lens is a portable and remarkably versatile wide angle zoom lens that is also relatively affordable for a professional-level option. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
Superimpose Experiement
Hi guys! I'm really excited to be back on Fstoppers after taking a break to let my schedule level out. I'm going to be trying to go through and catch up on some work that I've missed!. So this piece was born out of a fluke night when I had...
Fstoppers
We Review the Versatile TZM-02 Adapter From Techart
When Techart sent for review the TZM-02 Leica M to Nikon Z autofocus adapter, there was one small problem in that I couldn't source any Leica lenses for the review, only Canon EF. But the great thing about the adapter is that it can be stacked with additional adapters, allowing for versatility for a wide range of lenses, including the Canon EF mount. Armed with both adapters, I set about testing the capabilities of these on the Nikon Z 7II.
Fstoppers
The Ingredients of Fantastic Festive Photos
This is an excellent time of year for photography. Here are some tips for getting better photos to help preserve your memories of these celebrations. Of course, it's not just Christmas, but Hanukkah, too. The Buddhist and Chinese New Years are close as well. Eid Al-Fitr and Diwali are later in the year. Whatever religious holidays you observe or celebrate, there are opportunities for preserving our memories of them in photographs.
Fstoppers
8 Years With Sony Cameras: The Pros and Cons
When they came to the scene with the a7 series, Sony set the camera industry on fire by bringing a range of innovative designs and features and an aggressive upgrade cycle that kept the likes of Canon and Nikon on their toes. After almost a decade on the market with their full frame cameras, the company's gear is now in the hands of countless photographers. So, how do they compare to other major brands after all this time? This great video features an experienced photographer discussing his thoughts after eight years.
Fstoppers
Pinhole Panorama
Trying something different. Three shots. EOS R5 w/EF-RF adapter;11mm and 18mm extension tubes; and 0.255mm pinhole body cap.
