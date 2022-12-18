Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
A Complete Guide to the JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’ Breakup Drama
JoJo Siwa's brief romance with Avery Cyrus is officially over. It looked friendly at first, but rumors about the breakup are making their way around TiKTok.
TV Fanatic
The Witcher: Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" During Season 3
Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt of Rivia will conclude on The Witcher Season 3. As previously reported, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role beginning with the fourth season. Naturally, there are plenty of questions about how this switcheroo will come about. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich opened up in...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Shocker: Tamara Braun Exits as Ava Vitali
Ava's latest stint in Salem is over. Tamara Braun confirmed this week that she was exiting the Peacock daytime soap years after she returned to the role. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.
TV Fanatic
1923: Taylor Sheridan Confirms How Long The Latest Yellowstone Prequel Will Last
1923 launched to record numbers for Paramount+ just a few days ago, and naturally, there are questions about how long the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led spinoff will last. Ahead of the premiere, it was reported that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ were interested in keeping the cast intact for a second batch of episodes.
TV Fanatic
Snowfall: FX Sets Premiere Date for Sixth and Final Season
FX confirmed this week that the sixth and final season would premiere Wednesday, February 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. Additionally, the final season of Snowfall will be internationally...
TV Fanatic
1883 Boss Reveals Paramount+ Wanted to Change Major Deaths to Make Another Season
1883 concluded on Paramount+ earlier this year. Despite the streaming service ordering up a second season ahead of the finale, Taylor Sheridan has revealed that he wanted to end that chapter. However, Sheridan has opened up in a new interview with Deadline to reveal that Paramount+ wanted him to reverse...
TV Fanatic
That '90s Show: Nostalgic Trailer Features Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, & More Original Stars
Netflix was not kidding when it revealed That '90s Show would feature many original stars. The streaming service unveiled a full-length trailer for its That '70s show follow-up on Thursday. Original stars Debra Jo Rupp will be back as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith will return as Red Forman. Both...
TV Fanatic
Luther Movie: Netflix Unveils First Look and Premiere Date
The Luther franchise will return early next year, but it won't be a series. Netflix announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated follow-up movie will launch worldwide in March 2023. Luther: The Fallen Sun is the title. It has a certain ring to it, right?. Idris Elba returns for the movie,...
TV Fanatic
Let's Make A Deal Exclusive Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady's Letter to Santa
Let's Make a Deal is here to spread some holiday cheer. CBS will air two very special episodes of the hit series this week, and we could not be more excited. The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside!
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Wheel Starts Low for NBC
NBC's newest game show got underway Monday with lower-than-expected ratings. The Wheel launched in the 10 p.m. hour with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. The series didn't get the strongest lead-in, launching out of Shrek 2 (1.8 million/0.3 rating). NBC has committed to airing the...
TV Fanatic
1923 Crushes Paramount+ Viewership Record
The Yellowstone universe is not slowing down at this stage. The latest prequel, anchored by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, launched to record numbers for Paramount+. Including Paramount+ and multiple Paramount Network airings, 1923 Season 1 Episode 1 got off the ground running with 7.4 million viewers. The streaming service...
Comments / 0