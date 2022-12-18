ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
TV Fanatic

The Witcher: Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" During Season 3

Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt of Rivia will conclude on The Witcher Season 3. As previously reported, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role beginning with the fourth season. Naturally, there are plenty of questions about how this switcheroo will come about. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich opened up in...
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Shocker: Tamara Braun Exits as Ava Vitali

Ava's latest stint in Salem is over. Tamara Braun confirmed this week that she was exiting the Peacock daytime soap years after she returned to the role. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.
TV Fanatic

1923: Taylor Sheridan Confirms How Long The Latest Yellowstone Prequel Will Last

1923 launched to record numbers for Paramount+ just a few days ago, and naturally, there are questions about how long the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led spinoff will last. Ahead of the premiere, it was reported that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ were interested in keeping the cast intact for a second batch of episodes.
TV Fanatic

Snowfall: FX Sets Premiere Date for Sixth and Final Season

FX confirmed this week that the sixth and final season would premiere Wednesday, February 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. Additionally, the final season of Snowfall will be internationally...
TV Fanatic

1883 Boss Reveals Paramount+ Wanted to Change Major Deaths to Make Another Season

1883 concluded on Paramount+ earlier this year. Despite the streaming service ordering up a second season ahead of the finale, Taylor Sheridan has revealed that he wanted to end that chapter. However, Sheridan has opened up in a new interview with Deadline to reveal that Paramount+ wanted him to reverse...
TV Fanatic

Luther Movie: Netflix Unveils First Look and Premiere Date

The Luther franchise will return early next year, but it won't be a series. Netflix announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated follow-up movie will launch worldwide in March 2023. Luther: The Fallen Sun is the title. It has a certain ring to it, right?. Idris Elba returns for the movie,...
TV Fanatic

Let's Make A Deal Exclusive Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady's Letter to Santa

Let's Make a Deal is here to spread some holiday cheer. CBS will air two very special episodes of the hit series this week, and we could not be more excited. The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside!
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: The Wheel Starts Low for NBC

NBC's newest game show got underway Monday with lower-than-expected ratings. The Wheel launched in the 10 p.m. hour with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. The series didn't get the strongest lead-in, launching out of Shrek 2 (1.8 million/0.3 rating). NBC has committed to airing the...
TV Fanatic

1923 Crushes Paramount+ Viewership Record

The Yellowstone universe is not slowing down at this stage. The latest prequel, anchored by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, launched to record numbers for Paramount+. Including Paramount+ and multiple Paramount Network airings, 1923 Season 1 Episode 1 got off the ground running with 7.4 million viewers. The streaming service...

Comments / 0

Community Policy