Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
UTA reports another driver assaulted in station attack
For the second time this month, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver was assaulted and injured in an unprovoked attack.
ksl.com
2 women hospitalized following shooting at Payson home
PAYSON — Two women were hospitalized Thursday with injuries suffered during a shooting in Payson. Police were sent to a home at 532 W. Saddlebrook Drive about 2 p.m. following a call from a woman who said there was an individual in her house and she had been shot in the leg.
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
ksl.com
Cement truck driver arrested in fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver was arrested Wednesday after police say he intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy on his way to work. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County...
ksl.com
US marshals shoot, kill man in West Valley City Wednesday
WEST VALLEY CITY — U.S. marshals said they shot and killed a man who they say brandished a gun as they attempted to arrest him Wednesday evening in West Valley City. At around 7:15 p.m., marshals were trying to arrest a fugitive in the 4200 West block of 4100 South. Marshals described the suspect as a 29-year-old white man, who was wanted on warrants for firearms and drug offenses issued out of Millard and Salt Lake counties, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD updates Thanksgiving fatality probe
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new details in the investigation of a Thanksgiving car fire, which revealed a body inside after the flames were doused. Sgt. Eric Anderson, a South Jordan PD public information officer, Tuesday confirmed the body was found in...
Gephardt Daily
Woman found dead near bus stop after leaving Salt Lake City hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead at a bus stop after leaving a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday morning. The woman was found at a bus stop near 100 South and 1000 East about 7:18 a.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky confirmed.
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
Gephardt Daily
Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
ksl.com
Utahn allegedly involved in $2M in construction equipment thefts arrested, yet again
SANDY — A man who has been convicted multiple times for stealing large pieces of equipment from construction sites across Utah — mainly skid-steer front loaders — and selling them at well-below market value is now facing new charges accusing him of returning to his old ways after being placed on probation.
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
