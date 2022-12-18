ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

2 women hospitalized following shooting at Payson home

PAYSON — Two women were hospitalized Thursday with injuries suffered during a shooting in Payson. Police were sent to a home at 532 W. Saddlebrook Drive about 2 p.m. following a call from a woman who said there was an individual in her house and she had been shot in the leg.
PAYSON, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

US marshals shoot, kill man in West Valley City Wednesday

WEST VALLEY CITY — U.S. marshals said they shot and killed a man who they say brandished a gun as they attempted to arrest him Wednesday evening in West Valley City. At around 7:15 p.m., marshals were trying to arrest a fugitive in the 4200 West block of 4100 South. Marshals described the suspect as a 29-year-old white man, who was wanted on warrants for firearms and drug offenses issued out of Millard and Salt Lake counties, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan PD updates Thanksgiving fatality probe

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new details in the investigation of a Thanksgiving car fire, which revealed a body inside after the flames were doused. Sgt. Eric Anderson, a South Jordan PD public information officer, Tuesday confirmed the body was found in...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

