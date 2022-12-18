WEST VALLEY CITY — U.S. marshals said they shot and killed a man who they say brandished a gun as they attempted to arrest him Wednesday evening in West Valley City. At around 7:15 p.m., marshals were trying to arrest a fugitive in the 4200 West block of 4100 South. Marshals described the suspect as a 29-year-old white man, who was wanted on warrants for firearms and drug offenses issued out of Millard and Salt Lake counties, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

