Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Were Best Friends Until Isiah Made A Comment About Larry Bird, According To NBA Insider
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards we have ever seen and for quite a while, the two of them were very close friends. Magic once spoke about how Isiah was his best friend in the early years of their careers and how they would often get together to talk basketball.
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
"Dude ran off 16 straight points and never said anything to me" — DeMarcus Cousins outlines how painful it was to face Tim Duncan
DeMarcus Cousins recently revealed he was no match for San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
"Only 3400 people played in the NBA, and I'm one of them" — Patrick Beverley calls out the people questioning his ability
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley shared an incredible stat that shows how difficult it is to make it to the NBA.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
John Salley Reveals Detroit Pistons Teammates Were Mad At Him After He Shook Hands With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen And Horace Grant In 1991
The 1991 Eastern Conference Finals is one of the most memorable of all time, not because it was a seven-game series but because of everything that happened after it was over. That was the passing of the torch from the Chicago Bulls to the Detroit Pistons, with Michael Jordan finally becoming the ruler of the NBA.
Shaquille O'Neal believes Nikola Jokic would not present much of a challenge for him if they played against each other -" He would score some points because he is a great player"
Even though Shaq respects Jokic, he is convinced Jokic would not represent many problems for him if they ever played against each other
Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan And The Bulls Players Heavily Disrespected Jerry Krause
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause
In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
Michael Jordan Argued With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In 1992 And Made A Bold Promise That Became True
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were crowned champions of the NBA six times during the 1990s. Thanks to those titles, the MJ-led Bulls are now considered to be one of the best teams assembled in the history of the league. But that wasn't always the case. Prior to winning...
Kevin McHale Was So Confident The Celtics Would Beat Michael Jordan In 1986 That He Didn't Even Bring A Change Of Clothes
The Boston Celtics were one of the powerhouses in the 80s, winning several championships while starring in big battles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons. Moreover, they had to face a young player that was already showing flashes of greatness, but his youth and the team...
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Isiah Thomas Reveals His Sister And Michael Jordan's Brother Hung Out As Friends, His Little Nephew Lived With Michael Jordan
When we take a look at the teams that were historically great in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons certainly had their share of dominance during the 1980s. It was the time when Isiah Thomas was a member of the franchise and was undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the league.
Chris Paul brushes off Patrick Beverley's 'too small' taunt amid Suns' rout
Chris Paul was unbothered by Patrick Beverley's "too small" gesture amid a 26-point rout by the Suns against the Lakers on Monday night. Said Paul: "You can't pay attention to that stuff. That ain't new. He ain't come up with it."
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
