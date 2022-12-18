ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested Zion Cole, 23, of Smyrna, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Saturday night.

On December 17, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Main Street in Cheswold observed a maroon 2013 Ford Fusion with a headlight out. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator, identified as Zion Cole. Upon contact, the trooper smelled an odor of marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.  A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Zigana PX-9 handgun, approximately .45 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Cole was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
  • Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Have Insurance

Cole was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on his own recognizance.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 121822  1141

-End-

