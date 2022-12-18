It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...

20 DAYS AGO