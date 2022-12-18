ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Disney Is Sorry It Invented Disney Adults

Ahh, Disney Adults, the infamous fans of the mouse and childhood nostalgia. “Disney Adults” are the grown-ups known for visiting the Disney theme parks, packing the theaters when new Disney movies premiere, and buying up merchandise with their favorite characters like it’s their JOB. Whether you love them, hate them, or you are one, Disney Adults have a significant impact on the theme parks...and Disney might just regret having created such dedicated fans.
“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
Disney Gifts That Will Ship in ONE DAY With Amazon Prime

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Christmas trees are up everywhere, holiday overlays have settled on attractions, crowds have descended upon the parks — yup, it’s nearly Christmas!. Many of us have a...
Disney Paper Parks: Holiday Edition Designed by Walt Disney Imagineering

If you were looking for some do-it-yourself holiday ideas, Disney Parks Blog shared how you can create your own paper trees with Disney Paper Parks: Holiday Edition. This is all designed by Walt Disney Imagineering. What’s Happening: The holidays are here, and you can celebrate with these new downloadable do-it-yourself ornaments. Each is inspired by a […]
REVIEW: Is Be Our Guest Restaurant Worth the $70 Price Tag in Disney World? We Found Out.

If you ask a Disney World vacationer about the restaurants that they feel they absolutely HAVE to visit, there’s one spot that will likely come up in the conversation. Be Our Guest Restaurant has been one of Disney World’s most popular restaurants ever since it opened back in 2012. We’ve been many times in the last decade, but is it REALLY worth the hefty price for the experience? Things have changed a lot here since 2020, and we’re going back to bring you our honest thoughts.
DFB Video: Should You Go to Disneyland in 2023?

Disneyland will have a LOT of changes in 2023 — and that means that THIS could be the year to take that California vacation you’ve been dreaming about!. Let’s consider ALL the pros and cons of a 2023 Disneyland vacation TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out...
Big News for the Boardwalk’s Newest Dining Location

You do not want to miss the newest update for Disney’s Boardwalk. Will you visit this new dining location along Disney’s Boardwalk? Big Changes for Disney’s Boardwalk Disney’s Boardwalk is in a state of transformation. Over the summer we saw big demolition to make space for The Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk. This new […]
Earl the Squirrel Cooler Bag Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

Today we found a new cooler bag at Universal Orlando Resort featuring everyone’s favorite holiday mascot: Earl the Squirrel! We found the bag in the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk and the Holiday Tribute Department Store in Universal Studios Florida. Earl the Squirrel Cooler Bag — $35.00. This...
Charlie Cox Prepares to Shoot for 11 Months the New Disney+ Series “Daredevil: Born Again”

According to Variety, actor Charlie Cox is getting ready to take the lead in his own MCU project with the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. What’s Happening: Actor Charlie Cox is getting ready to take the lead in the 18-episode Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. The series will not debut until 2024. He confirmed that he […]
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Tops Fandango’s 2023 Most Anticipated Movies Survey

Fandango recently surveyed more than 5,000 ticket-buyers to find out what films and performances fans are most excited for in 2023. A number of Disney projects made this list, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. What’s Happening: According to Fandango’s Annual Most Anticipated […]
Current Walt Disney World Holiday Wait Times

Christmas week is one of the busiest of the year. Disney fans travel from all over to spend the holidays here and experience all the offerings available to celebrate. Especially since starting December 23rd, all entertainment from Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be available all day until December 31st at Magic Kingdom.
TV Recap: “Welcome to Chippendales” Episode 6 – “February 31st”

“Thirty days hath September, April, June, and November. All the rest have thirty-one, excepting February alone, And that has twenty-eight days clear, and twenty-nine in each leap year.” That little limerick ought to be known by any calendar maker, but at least one didn’t get the memo in “February 31st,” the 6th episode of Hulu’s […]
The Extra Thing You NEED To Pack for Disney World Right Now

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay guys, it’s official: Orlando is going to see its first freeze since 2018!. With the arctic blast that’s coming to the East Coast at the end of...
NEW: DVC Moonlight Magic Date Released

It’s here! The date has been released on when DVC Moonlight Magic will happen. Read on for all the details! Disney Vacation Club Disney Vacation Club or DVC is Disney’s timeshare. Members book rooms and stay in deluxe accommodations for a fraction of the cost. Check out all the details of DVC HERE. If you are […]
First Poster Released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The first poster for the upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released this morning. The poster was shared by the official “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” account on Twitter this morning, along with the statement, “It’s how you wear the mask that matter. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is exclusively in theaters June 2023.”

