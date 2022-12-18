Read full article on original website
New data gives insights into household utilities in Saginaw
A new report by data analyst firm Doxo Insights show how much an average Saginaw household spends on utilities and other bills. According to the report, Saginaw households spend an average of $400 per month on utilities, while the overall Michigan average is $310 a month and the national average is $328 per month. However, when accounting for the 10 most common household bills and not just utilities, the average Saginaw household spends more than $1,500 per month, which is actually 22 % lower than the national average and 11 % lower than the state average.
Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge to Close for Repairs
More traffic delays may be coming in Bay City as MDOT prepares to work on one of the city’s four bridges starting January 3. Lafayette Bridge will be closed as MDOT crews work on deck and sidewalk patching, and joint replacements. MDOT officials say the roughly $700,000 project is necessary at this time because those areas could fault within the next year or two. However, working in the winter can slow down construction and increase costs, but the department is taking advantage of having no river traffic during the winter months.
Two Injured In Bay City High Rise Fire
Fire officials in Bay City are investigating the cause of a fire that occurred in a high rise apartment on Sunday. Fire crews were dispatched to the ninth floor of the Pine Towers building at 306 South Walnut Street around 6:05 A.M. A female resident of the apartment suffered burns, while a resident in another apartment suffered smoke inhalation. They were taken to a local hospital, though the burn victim was later transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Woman Dies in Suspicious Flint House Fire
Fire officials in Flint are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman. Crew responded to the townhome around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, located near Flushing Road. While crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, they were not able to rescue the woman, whose body was discovered inside. She has not been identified at this time.
Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Perkins Street near Fourth Street in Saginaw Tuesday afternoon during a pursuit. Police say the driver who was alone in a 2021 Dodge Charger fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th street north of Holland Avenue. The 19-year old lost control of the car and struck a tree and utility pole. The driver died at the scene.
Mt. Pleasant Police Looking for Stolen Vehicle, Suspect
Police in Mount Pleasant are investigating a stolen vehicle and are asking the public for help. Surveillance footage from a convenience store on December 15 shows a black Ford Flex pull into the parking lot, with the driver going inside. A few moments later a suspect wearing a long camoflage coat enters the vehicle and drives away. Police say the suspect may be female.
Head On Crash in Hemlock Kills One, Injures Another
Police in Saginaw County’s Richland Township are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Saginaw area woman and hospitalized another person. Police say the 33-year-old woman was driving a white SUV on North Hemlock Road near the township’s Department of Public Safety yesterday around 7:30 A.M.when she began to drive erratically. Police attempted a traffic stop on the SUV, but it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck another SUV head on.
