More traffic delays may be coming in Bay City as MDOT prepares to work on one of the city’s four bridges starting January 3. Lafayette Bridge will be closed as MDOT crews work on deck and sidewalk patching, and joint replacements. MDOT officials say the roughly $700,000 project is necessary at this time because those areas could fault within the next year or two. However, working in the winter can slow down construction and increase costs, but the department is taking advantage of having no river traffic during the winter months.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO