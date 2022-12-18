Read full article on original website
Take a Magical Trip to the Evansville Salvation Army’s Toy Town [Pics]
The Salvation Army of Evansville's Toy Town has been an annual Christmas tradition in Evansville for a long time, providing toys for thousands of families in need each year. But Toy Town is more than just "giving toys to families in need." It is a place that gives parents something you can't put a price tag on - dignity. Toy Town gives families a total Christmas experience, including toys, books, and games, as well as food for the family. Toy Town also allows parents to take these toys home and wrap them, which allows these kiddos to enjoy the experience of seeing presents under the tree and ripping those packages open with wrapping paper flying everywhere. Many families wouldn't be able to have all of that without Toy Town.
Forecast closing Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights and Santa Claus Land of Lights Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, as well as Santa Claus Land of Lights, will be closed Thursday, December 22, due to severe weather. Officials with Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights say this is the third time in the event’s 29-year history they’ve had to close because of weather.
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. Jasper Rubber Products 2nd shift (2 pm - 10 pm) and 3rd shift (10 pm - 6 am) on Thursday, December 22nd will be closed. Maintenance employees should call their manager for further instructions.
Indiana Shelter Cat Appears to Have Two Tails [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Obviously, Jane doesn't have two tails. But, it sure looks like she does when she sits like she is in the above Youtube thumbnail. One tail in the back and another that wraps...
Indiana Community Generouly Brings Christmas to Seniors in Need – See Photos
Christmas is the season of giving. Many people forget about that and think that it's the season of receiving. But, it's not. The generous people of the Tristate never forget that giving is so much better than receiving. It's one of the reasons I love living here. Earlier this month,...
Stores prepare for winter storm and Christmas shoppers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the first major Winter storm of the season looms, grocery stores are preparing to handle the increased number of shoppers for both the impending storm as well as the holiday weekend. One store we spoke to on Evansville’s east side says they have seen more customers than normal today compared […]
Worst Time To Travel in the Evansville Area Due to This Week’s Winter Weather
As you all know by now, we will have a Winter Storm Advisory for most of the Evansville area beginning on Thursday through Friday. Here's when you will want to try to avoid driving. You've heard all about the winter weather making its way to the Evansville area this week....
Night owls welcomed to Wesselman Woods ‘After Dark’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods is offering new experiences that aim to bring people together for a behind-the-scenes look at the woods and wetland’s nighttime ecology. Through the “After Dark Series”, Wesselman will put on events that have their own unique educational elements, such as scientific discussions, exploration of nocturnal ecology and nature-based play. […]
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event
McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
JANUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY’S
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. $3 MILLION NEW YEAR’S DAY DRAWING...
Anonymous Donor to Match Red Kettle Cash Gifts to Salvation Army in Evansvile Area
The Salvation Army is in the final week of its annual Red Kettle campaign, and an anonymous donor here in the Evansville area is willing to match money raised this week. We all see them around the holiday season. Folks outside of stores braving the cold, ringing a bell and standing next to a Red Kettle collecting cash and change for the Salvation Army. Some folks walk past them, while many offer up the change and cash that they have in their pockets to give back to this wonderful organization. Now, with less than a week to go of this annual campaign, the funds have the chance to be doubled in 2023.
How to Check Road Conditions in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
I'm not one to be a weather alarmist. And, with so many news outlets and social media accounts "reporting" weather, it's hard to know what to believe. I pretty much wait until the National Weather Service says "Batten down the hatches - this is going to get crazy." Well, just about everyone, including the National Weather Service has made it clear that THIS IS ABOUT TO GET CRAZY.
One of Indiana’s Largest Urban Forests and Wetlands Introduces a New Series of ‘After Dark’ Programs
Back in 1984, we learned from Whodini that the "Freaks Come Out at Night," and in 2023, we will have the chance to learn about what other kinds of "things" come out at night, thanks to a new series of programs at Wesselman Woods and the Howell Wetlands. Guests of...
Winter Storm Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until midnight. Rain changing to snow during the afternoon (2-3:00 p.m.) as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Temps will drop into the lower 20s by 5pm with wind chills dropping below zero after 7pm. Tonight,...
Plans show new Bath and Body Works could come to east side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans submitted to Homeland Security show a project for a new Bath and Body Works. It shows it would be in the Evansville Pavilion at the Lloyd and Burkhardt. That’s the complex with the east side Target. The store would go in space number 20,...
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
New Year, New Life Blood Drive Coming January 5th at Eastland Mall in Evansville
The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation during the New Year, New Life Donorama at Eastland Mall with the American Red Cross. 2023...
US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County
Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
EFD: One person displaced after outside deck catches fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to a late night fire on North Norman Avenue. Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say neighbors were the ones who made the call for the fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, when crews arrived they...
