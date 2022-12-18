ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Take a Magical Trip to the Evansville Salvation Army’s Toy Town [Pics]

The Salvation Army of Evansville's Toy Town has been an annual Christmas tradition in Evansville for a long time, providing toys for thousands of families in need each year. But Toy Town is more than just "giving toys to families in need." It is a place that gives parents something you can't put a price tag on - dignity. Toy Town gives families a total Christmas experience, including toys, books, and games, as well as food for the family. Toy Town also allows parents to take these toys home and wrap them, which allows these kiddos to enjoy the experience of seeing presents under the tree and ripping those packages open with wrapping paper flying everywhere. Many families wouldn't be able to have all of that without Toy Town.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Local School and Business Closings

Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. Jasper Rubber Products 2nd shift (2 pm - 10 pm) and 3rd shift (10 pm - 6 am) on Thursday, December 22nd will be closed. Maintenance employees should call their manager for further instructions.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Stores prepare for winter storm and Christmas shoppers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the first major Winter storm of the season looms, grocery stores are preparing to handle the increased number of shoppers for both the impending storm as well as the holiday weekend. One store we spoke to on Evansville’s east side says they have seen more customers than normal today compared […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Night owls welcomed to Wesselman Woods ‘After Dark’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods is offering new experiences that aim to bring people together for a behind-the-scenes look at the woods and wetland’s nighttime ecology. Through the “After Dark Series”, Wesselman will put on events that have their own unique educational elements, such as scientific discussions, exploration of nocturnal ecology and nature-based play. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
VINCENNES, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event

McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

JANUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY’S

24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. $3 MILLION NEW YEAR’S DAY DRAWING...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Anonymous Donor to Match Red Kettle Cash Gifts to Salvation Army in Evansvile Area

The Salvation Army is in the final week of its annual Red Kettle campaign, and an anonymous donor here in the Evansville area is willing to match money raised this week. We all see them around the holiday season. Folks outside of stores braving the cold, ringing a bell and standing next to a Red Kettle collecting cash and change for the Salvation Army. Some folks walk past them, while many offer up the change and cash that they have in their pockets to give back to this wonderful organization. Now, with less than a week to go of this annual campaign, the funds have the chance to be doubled in 2023.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How to Check Road Conditions in the Evansville – Owensboro Area

I'm not one to be a weather alarmist. And, with so many news outlets and social media accounts "reporting" weather, it's hard to know what to believe. I pretty much wait until the National Weather Service says "Batten down the hatches - this is going to get crazy." Well, just about everyone, including the National Weather Service has made it clear that THIS IS ABOUT TO GET CRAZY.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Winter Storm Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until midnight. Rain changing to snow during the afternoon (2-3:00 p.m.) as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Temps will drop into the lower 20s by 5pm with wind chills dropping below zero after 7pm. Tonight,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plans show new Bath and Body Works could come to east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans submitted to Homeland Security show a project for a new Bath and Body Works. It shows it would be in the Evansville Pavilion at the Lloyd and Burkhardt. That’s the complex with the east side Target. The store would go in space number 20,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County

Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EFD: One person displaced after outside deck catches fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to a late night fire on North Norman Avenue. Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say neighbors were the ones who made the call for the fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, when crews arrived they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
