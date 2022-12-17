DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Senators finished their non-conference slate undefeated (6-0) after a pair of victories in the Embry-Riddle Holiday Classic over Tusculum University and Thomas University. Both teams were receiving votes nationally in their respective associations (Tusculum NCAA D2 and Thomas NAIA). Tusculum University came into the holiday weekend with a 5-2 record before falling to the Senators, while Thomas was 11-2 and undefeated (5-0) in Sun Conference play.

