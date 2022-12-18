Read full article on original website
Related
Bismarck Outdoor Fun ( As Soon As Mother Nature Calms Down )
Ok, the whole point of this article is to motivate you and your family to get outside and enjoy the holidays... ...that's a pretty nice thought, however, Mother Nature always has the upper hand when it finally comes down to it - with the latest temps around -15 WITH a RealFeel at around -43 - it's nearly impossible to entertain any thought of doing anything outside. There is always the near future to look forward to, and the forecast for next week is downright encouraging - feast your eyes on next Wednesday!
The 10 Coldest Days In Bismarck History! (Gallery)
So we finally fired up the furnace here at work. So it's a day of enjoying that first blowing out of the ducts. (cough...cough) There's always a ton of predictions on how cold the upcoming winter is gonna be.. So I figured let's go back to Bismarck's 10 coldest winter...
My Favorite Street In Bismarck, North Dakota For Christmas Lights
I was dropping off my hunting buddy last night at his home when I noticed a line of cars waiting to turn onto a street. I asked him what was going on? He said, "Oh, that's people waiting to turn into Candy Cane Lane." "Candy Cane Lane," I said, "What on earth are we talking about?" I've only lived in Bismarck for a few years, and I had not heard of this little Christmas gem.
New Family Farm Event Venue Coming To North Dakota
Prairie Meadows Events made an announcement on its Facebook page; it might pique the interest of anyone planning to say their "I do's" in the near future. The post explained that a wedding barn is due to be constructed -- a perfect venue for North Dakotans. Those involved in the project seemed pretty excited by this news, as they celebrated the construction approval with a confetti gun.
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many
According to a post made on Bismarck's People Reporting News Page, the restaurant, Eat Thai, was burglarized over the weekend. It was explained in the post, that the doors were covered up; people, naturally, started asking what happened. The manager and one of the employees was said to have informed...
In BisMan “No Rest For The Weary” – Couldn’t Be More True
It sure did. People keep telling me that "Winter officially hasn't begun yet" - Thanks, that's comforting. The last two blizzards that have hit us brought a huge response from people commenting on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page - feelings of frustration, so many STUCK, grounded, literally held hostage inside our own homes. I came across one such individual that made it known just how appreciative he was - and I have to tell you that I mirror his sentiments one trillion percent: This is part of what Eric Basnet posted last month:
NEW DATES Gwen Sebastian Live – Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
The latest Blizzard in the Dakotas has caused a change in plans and dates! "A Night To Benefit Harper" has moved to Saturday, January 21, 2023. KEEP READING. North Dakota, we have a chance now with odds GREATER than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
In Bismarck – A Perfect PowWow At Kirkwood Mall
Here is another fact for you - it is NEVER a bad time to quench your thirst. Sure we have seen enough blizzards come and go through Bismarck and Mandan this year, and looking at the extra chilly forecast for next week - temps below zero degrees - does that make you crave lemonade? Well if you shook your head NO you'll change your mind once you enter the Kirkwood Mall.
Can You Get Pulled Over In ND For Snow Covered License Plates?
So, I was driving down the strip in Mandan yesterday and I just happened to notice vehicle after vehicle driving with no sign of a license plate. Not because they didn't have a license plate but because the snow was covering their existing plate. It got the wheels turning in...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
In Mandan-Be Good To Yourself – Experience Benevolent Tattoo
One of the oldest expressions in the human being language came into play yesterday. Last September I found out a little bit more about myself, I guess I'm NOT too old for change. Until just recently, I never gave a second thought about getting a tattoo, I thought they looked cool on other people, but I just had zero interest in having one myself, until I walked into Benevolent Tattoo -3206 Memorial Highway a while back. The very first thing I saw was Russ Irelan doing his magic on Darin, a return customer with a huge smile on his face, he was "adding on to his body canvas". I have found through talking to so many who have tattoos, that it is "addicting"....you can't just live with one. I talked to Ashley for a few minutes, she and Russ have been open since 2014. I listened to so many different motivating reasons why people made the decision to get permanently marked. Something clicked in my head, and it made perfect sense to me now why people have tattoos, at that moment I told myself I was going to get one, and I had the perfect design, more on that in a bit. I went ahead and made an appointment for September 10th.
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Friday
A BLIZZARD WARNING is now in effect for all of our listening areas including Bismarck Mandan until Friday, December 16th at 6 pm. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon and tonight. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour gusting up to 50 miles per hour. This will create blizzard conditions.
Bidding Begins At $200K For “Cadillac” Bismarck Liquor License
As Bismarck was in the throes of another wintery snow squall, the City of Bismarck dropped a major booze bomb on an unsuspecting public. It all came in a standard press release. It was only "wintery" because winter only actually begins next week. But. I digress. The big news dump...
ND Country Fest Announces Full Daily Lineups
North Dakota Country Fest has announced its complete lineup and who's playing when. More on that in a second. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
In BisMan-THIS Is WHY Narcan Should Be Easily Available ( VIDEO )
This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0