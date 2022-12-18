Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz’s 26-point performance
Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 23-29
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
WTOP
Colts still playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts haven’t changed the game plan. They’re still trying to run first, still relying on a stout defense and still trying to win games despite their ever-changing circumstances. Indy has played most of this season without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, will...
WTOP
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record...
WTOP
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day. “We feel good right now with...
WTOP
Chase Young’s return to action will, at long last, occur vs. 49ers
Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young’s 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend. During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will...
Comments / 0