ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

T.Y. Hilton debut on hold as Cowboys, Jaguars inactives for Week 15 announced

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0912os_0jmteR2g00

After suffering a torn hamstring back in August, eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is making his 2022 debut against the Jaguars in Week 15. The addition comes on the heels of a season-ending injury for right tackle Terence Steele, causing Dallas to toy with shifts on the offensive line.

Alongside Smith’s addition to the offense, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will not make his Cowboys debut the week he was signed. The former Colt spent the week preparing and learning the offense to make his appearance possible, but it’ll have to wait a week. Hilton joined the roster a week after wide receiver James Washington made his debut.

The first overall pick will miss the contest after a strip-sack against the Titans in Week 14. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker suffered an ankle injury and didn’t practice during the week, so Jacksonville is being conservative with their young star. Here’s the full list of inactives for Cowboys-Jaguars where Dallas is able to clinch playoffs with a win.

WR T.Y. Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKD29_0jmteR2g00
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after a touchdown Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

TE Jake Ferguson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfMQp_0jmteR2g00
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys jumps over Jason Pinnock #27 of the New York Giants during the second half at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

S Markquese Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzBLd_0jmteR2g00
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) warms up prior the the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Tolbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4tVq_0jmteR2g00
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228vWW_0jmteR2g00
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) in the pocket in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jabril Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlC0F_0jmteR2g00
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (48) defends during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Jaguars DE Travon Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TC8aD_0jmteR2g00
Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Jaguars inactives

  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • S Tyree Gillespie
  • CB Montaric Brown
  • LB De’Shaan Dixon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Titans losing Ryan Tannehill, Dillon Radunz for season

The Tennessee Titans’ injury-plagued 2022 campaign kept on rolling right along with the news that the team has lost two more of its players for the remainder of the season. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky dropped a pair of bombs on Wednesday, reporting that both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and 2021 second-round selection and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz are out for the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could USC land former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter?

Jackson State star Travis Hunter, the top-ranked overall player in the 2022 class per 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal after announcing his decision Sunday night. Hunter finished with 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. The star freshman helped force overtime in the Celebration Bowl with a 19-yard TD catch as time expired. Hunter finished his final game with JSU with four catches for 47 yards and two TDs.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bears: Final injury reports

DE Boogie Basham (calf) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday. Chicago Bears (3-11) Out. WR...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera heartwarmingly made Jeremy Reaves cry with his Pro Bowl announcement

The Washington Commanders get very few things right as a franchise. Under owner Dan Snyder’s stewardship, the organization has generally been a fetid, toxic swamp behind the scenes and an underperforming mess on the field. In two-plus decades at the helm, Snyder has one more playoff win (two) than Congressional investigations into his workplace culture.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score prediction for Jets vs. Jaguars in Week 16

The playoffs basically start tonight for the New York Jets. A loss doesn’t completely eliminate them, but it will put them pretty close. Thursday does not bring an easy task for the Jets. The Jaguars have been playing some really good football of late and now all of a sudden control their playoff destiny. The Jets hope to have that fate after this weekend, which they can if they win and they get help in the form of a Patriots loss Saturday against the Bengals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All 5 of Jaguars' questionable players are active vs. Jets

All five players that the Jacksonville Jaguars listed as questionable for a Week 16 game against the New York Jets are slated to play in the Thursday Night Football contest. An hour and a half before kickoff, both teams released their list of inactives for the game. The Jaguars’ list included starters Travon Walker, Cam Robinson, and Folorunso Fatukasi — each of whom were ruled out by the team Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy