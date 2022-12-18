T.Y. Hilton debut on hold as Cowboys, Jaguars inactives for Week 15 announced
By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
After suffering a torn hamstring back in August, eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is making his 2022 debut against the Jaguars in Week 15. The addition comes on the heels of a season-ending injury for right tackle Terence Steele, causing Dallas to toy with shifts on the offensive line.
Alongside Smith’s addition to the offense, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will not make his Cowboys debut the week he was signed. The former Colt spent the week preparing and learning the offense to make his appearance possible, but it’ll have to wait a week. Hilton joined the roster a week after wide receiver James Washington made his debut.
The first overall pick will miss the contest after a strip-sack against the Titans in Week 14. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker suffered an ankle injury and didn’t practice during the week, so Jacksonville is being conservative with their young star. Here’s the full list of inactives for Cowboys-Jaguars where Dallas is able to clinch playoffs with a win.
