ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'Josh being Josh' leads Bills to playoff clinching win over Dolphins

By Brad Gelber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYbfT_0jmtd6nh00

The Bills walked out of a snowy Orchard Park on Saturday night with a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

While the game was nowhere near perfect and took a last second field goal from kicker Tyler Bass to put it away, the victory clinched a playoff berth and put another division title on the horizon.

Often times when watching Bills quarterback Josh Allen play football, you are either left in awe or scratching your head regarding some of the decision making. It has become a common theme with him, that at times, you’ll have to take some frustrating moments to be gifted with the exceptional ones.

Saturday night we saw a lot more of the latter.

Heading into the half, the Bills (11-3) were clinging to a one-point lead, up 14-13 following a Miami (8-6) touchdown. Buffalo drove down the field and with six-seconds left on the clock and one timeout ran a play.

Typically in that situation, with the ability to stop the clock, you run a quick play and if it’s not there give yourself a second or two to kick the field goal and walk away with at least three-points.

Except this time, Allen decided to improvise.

The QB held the ball, ran the clock down to zero and threw a dart to running back James Cook to give the Bills the 21-13 lead going into halftime:

“End of the first half was big,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said with a big smile on his face during his postgame press conference. “Yeah, run it down to zero on the clock and throw a touchdown.”

“He’s lucky he threw a touchdown pass right there or else he and I were gonna have a little… I probably would’ve flattened his tires maybe after the game.” McDermott said laughing. “He’ll learn from that one and maybe I’ll learn a little bit from it too.”

One reporter mentioned to McDermott that Allen said when he threw the ball he just waited to hear cheers to know if the play was successful or not.

“He’s darn lucky he was hearing some cheers.” McDermott playfully responded, again smiling.

While the Bills coach was in a rather jovial mood regarding the play, the QB himself seemed a little more remorseful fully understanding the implications decisions like that can have on a game and on a larger scale, the season.

“That’s either a really good play or a really stupid play,” Allen told the media after the win. “I’m just thankful he [Cook] came back to the ball and made a play on it. I threw it and in my head I’m just like I know I wasted too much time. I know there’s zero-seconds on the clock and I just kinda slid on the ground and I just, you know, laid there and waited for cheers. And you know, thank God, cheers came cause you gotta have points before the half. Shouldn’t have put myself in that situation, but again found a way to make a play.”

Similarly to that moment, came another miraculous play in the 4th-quarter.

With the Bills down eight points, 29-21, Allen led his squad down the field on a 9-minute drive that tied the game thanks to an unbelievably close two-point conversion that saw a signature Allen moment… taking the ball himself, and soaring through the air to knot it up.

The play was reviewed on the field, but the refs ultimately concluded the ball crossed the goal line:

When asked when he knew the two-point conversion was good, Allen gave a deadpan response.

“Right when it happened,” the quarterback said very matter of fact. “I thought I was in. I stood there with my hands up, but it’s a game of inches and I’m just thankful we got it over.”

Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who had a very up and down night having several drops, but also hauling in six-catches for 98-yard and the game-tying touchdown.

Knox noted how Allen makes the unimaginable seem routine.

“He makes plays that I’ve never seen before,” Knox replied. “Sometime you kinda turn into a fan while you’re watching him. Unfortunately, I was under a 300-pound, 3-technique on that play that he reached the ball over on the two-point, so I didn’t see it until we saw the Jumbotron. But, I’ve kinda talked about it before. It’s not even surprising at this point. You’re just like, ‘o there’s Josh being Josh again.’ He’s the best quarterback in the league. The best football player in the league. So, anytime you got him on your team, you got a chance to win.”

When asked specifically if the tight end said anything to his QB following the touchdown right before halftime, Knox let out a laugh.

“That’s one of those where it’s like, when he’s making plays like that, no one says anything. Just tap him on the butt, ‘good job Josh. Good job being yourself.’ Ya, there’s nothing really to be said when he’s making plays like that,” Knox said.

While the Bills have not played very pretty football down the stretch, they have found a way to keep winning games.

At 11-3, the Bills now have a 99% chance of winning the AFC East (via the NY Times). They also maintain their position as the number one seed in the conference, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, which would secure homefield throughout the playoffs.

To get to where this team ultimately wants to go, it’ll take magical moments from their signal-caller. Saturday, under the lights with the snow falling, was one prime example.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
The Spun

2 Bills Players Have Been Ruled Out For Saturday's Game

The Buffalo Bills will be without two players during Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears. During an appearance with WGR 550 on Thursday morning, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham. The team has since confirmed this news with an official announcement. The...
Hot 99.1

Buffalo Bills’ Private Chef Goes Viral! Check Out Seven of His Mouthwatering Meals

The life of a professional athlete is anything but an easy one. Every aspect of an athlete's life has to be exact in order for them to be ready to go on gameday. Things that we may take for granted on some days, like sleep regimens, workout routines and diet must be carefully executed every single day for an athlete to be in peak physical position during their respective sport's season.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bears: Final injury reports

DE Boogie Basham (calf) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday. Chicago Bears (3-11) Out. WR...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman didn't hold back in criticism of Mac Jones

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not mince words when talking about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ emotions through the past couple of games. Jones has been getting more animated on the field, which is something Patriots legends and fans have noticed alike. The quarterback has endured his fair share of criticism over the last week, as the Patriots limp to the finish line of the 2022 regular season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Scherff injury: Jaguars RG limps off with leg injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a first half lead against the New York Jets with a 16-play, 96-yard touchdown drive, but it looked like it could’ve been a costly one. Jaguars right guard and offensive team captain Brandon Scherff was injured near the goal line on a run play. After staying down and holding his right ankle, Scherff eventually limped off the field after being attended to by trainers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football gets commitment from former Michigan commit, UMass transfer

Michigan State has just gained a commitment from the transfer portal at the linebacker position. Belleville native Aaron Alexander has announced his commitment to MSU. Alexander, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, was at one point committed to the University of Michigan, but flipped late in the cycle to the University of Massachusetts to reunite with former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury report: Bradley Chubb added on Thursday

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf) were the only non-participants. Fisher had been limited the day...
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Travel Announcement

The Buffalo Bills are having more weather issues this week and it's going to impact their preparation for an NFL game - again. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that they will be heading to Chicago on Thursday - one day early - ahead of an inclement weather forecast in the upstate New York area. After practice tomorrow they'll be hopping on the plane and heading to Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy