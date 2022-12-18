ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles-Bears inactives for Week 15

By Glenn Erby
By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Eagles are in Chicago for an intriguing Week 15 matchup against the Bears and the team just released its inactive list.

Star tight end Dallas Goedert made the trip, but was not activated and will miss his fifth straight game due to a shoulder injury.

The team’s new punter, Brett Kern, will make his debut for Philadelphia, replacing Arryn Siposs who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury against the Giants last week. Linebacker Christian Elliss was also elevated from the practice squad for today’s game.

Eagles inactives

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

S Reed Blankenship

QB Ian Book

G Sua Opeta

DE Janarius Robinson

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

Bears inactives

Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are down three of their top wide receivers. Darnell Mooney (Injured Reserve), Chase Claypool, and N’Keal Harry are all listed out.

