Eagles vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and stream
The Eagles (12-1) will look to stay focused and sharp on the road against the Bears (3-10) who’ll look to snap a six-game losing streak Sunday at Soldier Field.
Philadelphia holds a two-game lead over Minnesota for the No. 1 overall seed, while they’ll also try to hold off Dallas in the NFC and for the overall top spot in the playoffs.
Here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the Week 15 matchup.
Game Information
Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears
Sunday, Dec. 18th at 1:00 p.m. ET
Soldier Field
How to watch
Philadelphia @ Chicago — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
The game will be broadcasted live on FOX with Joe Davis on the call, Daryl Johnston providing analysis, and Pam Oliver on the sideline.
Streaming
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Radio
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Bears: The game can be heard locally on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), former Bears guard Tom Thayer (analyst), and Mark Grote (sideline reporter) on the call.
Satellite Radio
Based on your subscription
Philadelphia Eagles
Away 283
Chicago Bears
Home 230
