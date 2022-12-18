ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and stream

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nm6tx_0jmtcZtE00

The Eagles (12-1) will look to stay focused and sharp on the road against the Bears (3-10) who’ll look to snap a six-game losing streak Sunday at Soldier Field.

Philadelphia holds a two-game lead over Minnesota for the No. 1 overall seed, while they’ll also try to hold off Dallas in the NFC and for the overall top spot in the playoffs.

Here’s how you can watch, listen and stream the Week 15 matchup.

Game Information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WaWW_0jmtcZtE00
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, Dec. 18th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Soldier Field

How to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEWfG_0jmtcZtE00

Philadelphia @ Chicago — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

The game will be broadcasted live on FOX with Joe Davis on the call, Daryl Johnston providing analysis, and Pam Oliver on the sideline.

Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boEVw_0jmtcZtE00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0URM_0jmtcZtE00

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Bears: The game can be heard locally on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), former Bears guard Tom Thayer (analyst), and Mark Grote (sideline reporter) on the call.

Satellite Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWVez_0jmtcZtE00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Based on your subscription

Philadelphia Eagles

Away 283

Chicago Bears

Home 230

Social Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycLXU_0jmtcZtE00
Detroit Lions

