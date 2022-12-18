ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Britney Spears' Father Defends The Conservatorship And His Own Actions: 'Most People Don't Have A Clue'

By Jessica Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKUcl_0jmtYYVJ00

Following the 'Free Britney' movement and the release of the pop singer from her conservatorship, there has been a lot of focus on the singer's father, Jamie Spears. He was in charge of the conservatorship, and he has been at the center of the fallout, both from a legal standpoint and from a public relations blowback standpoint.

As the pop singer's father, he was effectively in charge of her finances and had decision-making power over much of what she was doing. After she was freed, the patriarch has mostly stayed silent, apart from legal maneuvers. Fans, however, have not been silent about him, nor has Britney Spears herself who has bashed Jamie on social media. This has caused many to view Jamie Spears as the villain in the story, but if he's to be believed, that's not the case at all.

He sat down for an interview this week and outlined his personal feelings on the conservatorship. He feels placing his daughter under a conservatorship was necessary, and in his chat with The Daily Mail , he noted that what has been portrayed about Spears' situation is not "the truth."

All I can say is that most people don’t have a clue what the truth is. Her lawyer doesn’t have a clue what the truth is. The media has not heard the truth. They’ve heard the allegations from Britney. I don’t mind taking that beating because I know it’s not true, and because I don’t want to start something else. For my daughter to end up going further down the hole than she had been.

Much of the fan perspective of Jamie Spears as a villain originated in the various documentaries and has come from Spears herself on social media. Since getting access to her own socials, the singer has routinely talked about how terrible her life was under the conservatorship, which was directed by her father. She reportedly wasn't allowed to drink wine , drive , use ATMs and more.

Spears' father didn't address those specific restrictions, but he talked more generally about how she needed to be "protected" by having her life more regulated. In fact, he went as far as to say he doesn't know if she'd be alive if a court hadn't stepped in and given him power.

Not everybody's going to agree with me. It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't.For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back.

Jamie Spears hasn’t spoken out about the previous conservatorship a ton, but he did previously fight back against an allegation from Spears’ legal team . He said that during her conservatorship the pop singer’s bedroom was not “bugged,” among other allegations Britney Spears has made about her family in recent months. It's unclear if he'll give more interviews or if he's done talking for now.

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears has returned to Louisiana, where he shares a home with Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn. The two sisters' relationship has also been fraught over the last several years, though recently Britney seemingly threw an olive branch by penning a birthday message to her estranged sister. While that may be something, Spears still noted, "The family's a mess."

Expect to hear a lot more about this in the coming months and years as the legal fallout continues and more than likely, Britney continues to share her thoughts on what happened and how she lived for so many years.

Comments / 19

Charles Kramarczyk
3d ago

imo , it sounds like her family took over her life so they could live off of HER money.

Reply
8
Jay Wink
3d ago

yeah took advantage of the situation instead of doing what was right for Brittney

Reply
6
Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days

Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
OK! Magazine

Will Smith Tried To Reconnect With Pal Tom Cruise, But 'Top Gun' Star 'Hasn't Written Him Back' As He's Put Off By Oscars Slap, Insider Claims

It looks like people are icing out Will Smith — nine months after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. According to Radar, the actor and Tom Cruise are on the outs. "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," a source spilled. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back."Though the Top Gun star, 60, feels bad...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch

Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
173K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy