Britney Spears' Father Defends The Conservatorship And His Own Actions: 'Most People Don't Have A Clue'

Following the 'Free Britney' movement and the release of the pop singer from her conservatorship, there has been a lot of focus on the singer's father, Jamie Spears. He was in charge of the conservatorship, and he has been at the center of the fallout, both from a legal standpoint and from a public relations blowback standpoint.

As the pop singer's father, he was effectively in charge of her finances and had decision-making power over much of what she was doing. After she was freed, the patriarch has mostly stayed silent, apart from legal maneuvers. Fans, however, have not been silent about him, nor has Britney Spears herself who has bashed Jamie on social media. This has caused many to view Jamie Spears as the villain in the story, but if he's to be believed, that's not the case at all.

He sat down for an interview this week and outlined his personal feelings on the conservatorship. He feels placing his daughter under a conservatorship was necessary, and in his chat with The Daily Mail , he noted that what has been portrayed about Spears' situation is not "the truth."

All I can say is that most people don’t have a clue what the truth is. Her lawyer doesn’t have a clue what the truth is. The media has not heard the truth. They’ve heard the allegations from Britney. I don’t mind taking that beating because I know it’s not true, and because I don’t want to start something else. For my daughter to end up going further down the hole than she had been.

Much of the fan perspective of Jamie Spears as a villain originated in the various documentaries and has come from Spears herself on social media. Since getting access to her own socials, the singer has routinely talked about how terrible her life was under the conservatorship, which was directed by her father. She reportedly wasn't allowed to drink wine , drive , use ATMs and more.

Spears' father didn't address those specific restrictions, but he talked more generally about how she needed to be "protected" by having her life more regulated. In fact, he went as far as to say he doesn't know if she'd be alive if a court hadn't stepped in and given him power.

Not everybody's going to agree with me. It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't.For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back.

Jamie Spears hasn’t spoken out about the previous conservatorship a ton, but he did previously fight back against an allegation from Spears’ legal team . He said that during her conservatorship the pop singer’s bedroom was not “bugged,” among other allegations Britney Spears has made about her family in recent months. It's unclear if he'll give more interviews or if he's done talking for now.

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears has returned to Louisiana, where he shares a home with Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn. The two sisters' relationship has also been fraught over the last several years, though recently Britney seemingly threw an olive branch by penning a birthday message to her estranged sister. While that may be something, Spears still noted, "The family's a mess."

Expect to hear a lot more about this in the coming months and years as the legal fallout continues and more than likely, Britney continues to share her thoughts on what happened and how she lived for so many years.