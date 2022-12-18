Read full article on original website
Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
CBS News
Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide in Garfield Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the third CPD officer to die of suicide in the past week. Sources said the 51-year-old officer had been with the department for 18 years, and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his garage in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.
Man dead after Auburn Gresham shooting inside barber shop: Chicago police
Chicago police said someone wearing all black and a black ski mask walked into a barber shop Tuesday night and fatally shot a 32-year-old.
Injured man crawls 3 blocks for help after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Waukegan
Officers arrested a driver who allegedly hit a bicyclist with his car and fled the scene in Waukegan, leaving the victim having to crawl for three blocks to get help. Jerman A. Torres, 72, of Waukegan, was charged with failure to report an accident causing injury and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. […]
1 Dead, at Least 3 Hurt in South Austin Crash Sunday Morning
A woman was killed and three other individuals were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning. According to police, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the 5000 block of West Lake Street at approximately 2:38 a.m. Officers responding...
cwbchicago.com
4 teens in custody after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive following North Side robbery spree
Update 10:21 a.m. — Chicago police announced that one of the 14-year-olds is charged with five counts of robbery for the robberies on Bittersweet and Cullom. Another 14-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery for the Cullom and Western robberies, CPD said. Four teenagers, three of whom are...
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County boy charged in road-rage shooting of man on Interstate 57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a weekend road-rage shooting on a Chicago expressway that left a man wounded. The boy faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. on Interstate 57 near the South Halsted Street interchange, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute
Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
Teen boy charged in I-57 shooting that stemmed from road rage incident: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said the 17-year-old shot someone else on Chicago's Far South Side.
Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street
Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
2 Killed, 1 Injured After Train Collides With Car in Lake County
One person is injured and two others are dead following a collision between a train and car Sunday afternoon in Lake County, authorities said. According to a preliminary investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's office, a 70-year-old man was driving with two passengers southbound on Wilson Road when the car crossed the train's path.
Woman says man kept on yelling at her after kicking her onto Red Line tracks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was kicked onto the CTA Red Line subway tracks earlier this week, and incredibly, she survived.The woman, Prisilla Rodriguez, was kicked onto the Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the Chicago Avenue and State Street Red Line stop on the Near North Side at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Rodriguez's story is really remarkable. She was pushed onto the tracks just as a train was pulling in.The train stopped just in time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez somehow did not touch the third rail."I still didn't think it was real," Rodriguez said. "I was like,...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Lake Zurich
The coroner’s office has released the identity of a 38-year-old man who died after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, which was witnessed by the police, on Route 12 in Lake Zurich Saturday. An autopsy performed on Jose Portillo, 38, of Lake Zurich, showed that he died from blunt force injuries as a result […]
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ISP, CFD: 1 person shot near Washington Heights close to I-57 and South Halsted Street
CHICAGO — The Illinois State Police are on scene investigating a shooting that landed one person in the hospital near I-57 in Washington Heights Saturday afternoon. According to ISP, a man was driving on I-57 in a black Dodge van when he was hit by gunfire around 3:53 PM. Police said the driver of the […]
