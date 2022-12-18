ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Wire Countdown to Chiefs: 10 factors to watch in Week 15

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wyzt8_0jmtUzZK00

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 53 degrees, 12 mph winds (roof open)

FOLLOW: @therealmarklane, @bigsargesportz, @johnhcrumpler @thetexanswire

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: CBS (Kevin Harlan & Trent Green)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zA2zL_0jmtUzZK00

BLUE — Kansas City at Houston

RED — Detroit at NY Jets

GREEN — Pittsburgh at Carolina

10. CB L'Jarius Sneed's pass breakups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxhnD_0jmtUzZK00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sneed has been an effective enough cornerback to tip away a few passes, which should make his coverage of Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett a little more challenging.

9. Kansas City's rank for fewest interceptions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzgTh_0jmtUzZK00
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have recorded eight interceptions, tied for the ninth-fewest in the league. If the Texans play a careful enough game, they shouldn’t have to worry too much about the Chiefs secondary coming up with takeaways.

8. TE Travis Kelce's rank for catches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3nFQ_0jmtUzZK00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce has 81 receptions on the season, good for eighth-most in the NFL. The nearest tight end is T.J. Hockenson with 65. Rookie safety Jalen Pitre will have his hands full trying to keep up with the All-Pro, but it will be a decent measuring stick game for Houston’s talented defensive back.

7. Houston's rank for opponent passer rating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChLB2_0jmtUzZK00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the seventh-lowest opponent passer rating at 83.0. Houston’s coverage has been decent and their pass rush has found ways to get to quarterbacks. The defense just hasn’t been given the best of field position to defend.

6. DT Chris Jones' rank for sacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JZbh_0jmtUzZK00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has 11.0 sacks, tied with Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for the sixth-most in the NFL. If Jones is able to have his way against Justin McCray, it is going to be another long afternoon for the Texans.

5. Chiefs' rank for red zone conversions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7fu8_0jmtUzZK00
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas City converts 66.1% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, the fifth-most in the league. They also have the most red zone trips of the season with 56. If the Chiefs frequent the red zone often, it could get ugly quickly.

4. Chiefs' rank for pressure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sajvl_0jmtUzZK00
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are fourth in the NFL with 130 pressures. The two quarterback system worked as Houston didn’t give up a sack in Week 14 when facing one of the elite teams at quarterback pressure. Houston will need an encore performance.

3. Rex Burkhead's yards per carry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BErrI_0jmtUzZK00
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Burkhead has 3.1 yards per carry, down from Dameon Pierce’s 4.3 yards per carry. If offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton believes that is an acceptable replacement for Pierce, then the run game is dead.

2. Kansas City's rank for opponent passer rating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rwxm_0jmtUzZK00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs defense has an opponent passer rating of 100.3, which is the second-worst in the NFL. It may be challenging with Houston’s interior offensive line and Dameon Pierce out, but the Texans may have a chance if they can protect the football.

1. QB Patrick Mahomes' rank for touchdown passes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbAhL_0jmtUzZK00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes has thrown 33 touchdowns, leading the entire league. The Texans defense is going up against the greatest weapon in the NFL, and will be holding on for dear life as starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Steven Nelson won’t be available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. In the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the last laugh. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It had been believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would flip, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon. Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. However, Proctor took a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, when the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment. There remain a number of OT options for the Ducks this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could announce their commitment on Wednesday. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon Nov. 12, 2022 Visited Alabama on Dec. 17, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160531591430760857611
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All 5 of Jaguars' questionable players are active vs. Jets

All five players that the Jacksonville Jaguars listed as questionable for a Week 16 game against the New York Jets are slated to play in the Thursday Night Football contest. An hour and a half before kickoff, both teams released their list of inactives for the game. The Jaguars’ list included starters Travon Walker, Cam Robinson, and Folorunso Fatukasi — each of whom were ruled out by the team Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy