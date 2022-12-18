ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Texans vs. Chiefs inactives: O.J. Howard down, Mason Schreck up in Week 15

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPzFl_0jmtUsOF00

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 15 encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs.

QB Kyle Allen, WR Nico Collins (foot), WR Brandin Cooks (calf), CB Steven Nelson (foot), LB Garret Wallow, G Kenyon Green (ankle), and TE O.J. Howard were declared inactive for Week 15.

TE Mason Schreck was called up from the practice squad as a standard elevation. Houston also elevated CB Will Redmond.

Kansas City declared DE Malik Herring, QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, and T Darian Kinnard inactive for the Texans.

DT Chris Jones was questionable with an illness and did not practice Friday. Jones will be active against the Texans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Titans losing Ryan Tannehill, Dillon Radunz for season

The Tennessee Titans’ injury-plagued 2022 campaign kept on rolling right along with the news that the team has lost two more of its players for the remainder of the season. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky dropped a pair of bombs on Wednesday, reporting that both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and 2021 second-round selection and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz are out for the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bears: Final injury reports

DE Boogie Basham (calf) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday. Chicago Bears (3-11) Out. WR...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Harrison Butker respond to Dustin Colquitt's criticism of Tommy Townsend

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to get to the bottom of the inconsistency in their kicking operation. Field goals and extra points haven’t come as easily for Harrison Butker this season for a variety of reasons. Some feel it’s still lingering effects of his early-season injury. Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes it’s simply a slump that Butker needs to work through. One former Chiefs player who has done the job pointed to the holder as the problem.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 16 injury report: QB Brock Purdy not listed, RB Jordan Mason questionable

The 49ers on Thursday had a small surprise on their Week 16 injury report. Running back Jordan Mason was listed as questionable after not appearing on the report all week. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury that tightened up on him Wednesday. He was limited in Thursday’s final practice before San Francisco’s showdown with the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score prediction for Jets vs. Jaguars in Week 16

The playoffs basically start tonight for the New York Jets. A loss doesn’t completely eliminate them, but it will put them pretty close. Thursday does not bring an easy task for the Jets. The Jaguars have been playing some really good football of late and now all of a sudden control their playoff destiny. The Jets hope to have that fate after this weekend, which they can if they win and they get help in the form of a Patriots loss Saturday against the Bengals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy