LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
KRDO
Heads Up: Look at roads conditions and closures across Southern Colorado this winter storm
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday's winter storm is affecting roads across Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there are multiple safety closures in place due to adverse driving conditions and low visibility due to blowing snow in Northern Colorado. The Grand County Sheriff's Office shared images of what Highway...
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Need An Excuse Letter For Your Boss For This Weeks Colorado Weather?
Colorado is set to have its coldest day in over 30 years this week. How can you get out of work or school? We can help you out with that. Sort of... Get ready, because it's gonna be cold outside this Thursday in Colorado. Like, really cold. The coldest day in Colorado in over three decades kind of cold. The high will be 1 degree, and the low will be negative 20. Nope, you didn't misread that. It's been 32 years since we've had temps that cold and people seem to be pretty concerned with the sudden drop in temps.
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
Colorado’s Grand Traverse: Ski 40 Miles from Crested Butte to Aspen
To travel the 41 miles between Crested Butte, and Aspen by car you actually need to drive about 200 miles around Colorado's Elk mountains. Did you know Coloradans have been skiing over this portion of the Elks since the 1890s?. To drive from CB on a paved road you would...
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
Colorado's snowpack drops below 30-year to-date norm. but big snow could be ahead
After sitting above the 30-year to-date snowpack median for most of December, several consecutive dry days in Colorado have resulted in the state dipping below this threshold. As of December 21, the state is at 96 percent of the to-date snowpack median. That being said, the state is likely to narrow the gap or again pass this threshold in upcoming days as more snow is set to move into the area. The mountains are looking at about a foot in many places over upcoming days of frigid cold, with another chance of major snow in later days of the month.
The Story of Colorado’s Legendary Tightrope Walker + Daredevil Ivy Baldwin
Colorado's Ivy Baldwin, a famous daredevil and tightrope walker. Baldwin was born in July 1886 and lived until October 1953. While born in Houston, Texas, Baldwin would become one of the most talked about people in Colorado. Certainly, one of the most fearless. Born William Ivy, he changed his name...
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Here are Thursday's coldest wind chill readings across Colorado
Already-frigid temperatures across Colorado plummeted even further on Thursday thanks to gusty winds that brought real-feel temperatures deep into the negatives.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
1310kfka.com
Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in
Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
