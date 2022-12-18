ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Pinnacle Awards Winner: Maximus’ Dr. Arvenita W. Cherry

Dr. Arvenita W. Cherry, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Maximus, has won WashingtonExec’s 2022 Pinnacle Award for DE&I Industry Executive of the Year, Public Company. WashingtonExec on Nov. 30 unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting...
WATCH: Maximus CEO Bruce Caswell on New Strategic Vision to Enhance Value for Government Customers

WashingtonExec Founder and CEO JD Kathuria sits down with Bruce Caswell, CEO and president of Maximus, inside Maximus’ new headquarters in McLean, Virginia. The site, built for collaboration, innovation and idea sharing, boasts a new recording studio, which provided a space for Caswell to share with WashingtonExec the design behind the new HQ and future vision of the company.
