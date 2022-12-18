Read full article on original website
Related
Bismarck Outdoor Fun ( As Soon As Mother Nature Calms Down )
Ok, the whole point of this article is to motivate you and your family to get outside and enjoy the holidays... ...that's a pretty nice thought, however, Mother Nature always has the upper hand when it finally comes down to it - with the latest temps around -15 WITH a RealFeel at around -43 - it's nearly impossible to entertain any thought of doing anything outside. There is always the near future to look forward to, and the forecast for next week is downright encouraging - feast your eyes on next Wednesday!
My Favorite Street In Bismarck, North Dakota For Christmas Lights
I was dropping off my hunting buddy last night at his home when I noticed a line of cars waiting to turn onto a street. I asked him what was going on? He said, "Oh, that's people waiting to turn into Candy Cane Lane." "Candy Cane Lane," I said, "What on earth are we talking about?" I've only lived in Bismarck for a few years, and I had not heard of this little Christmas gem.
UPDATE: Bismarck’s Panda Express To Open December 28th!
Ahh, how the temperatures have changed... I first wrote about this in May when we were all wearing t-shirts and soaking in the summer temps. Then earlier this month I drove over and saw a Panda! The signs were up and ready to go, with a smiley panda looking down at me. I predicted at the time that Bismarck's own Panda Express would be opening within a month, AND I was right. Almost every single day on social media, on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page the popular question was posed - "When is Panda Express OPEN for business?" I decided to jump in my car and drive over to 4521 Ottawa Street, right next to Costco this morning, hoping to find out some good news!
New Family Farm Event Venue Coming To North Dakota
Prairie Meadows Events made an announcement on its Facebook page; it might pique the interest of anyone planning to say their "I do's" in the near future. The post explained that a wedding barn is due to be constructed -- a perfect venue for North Dakotans. Those involved in the project seemed pretty excited by this news, as they celebrated the construction approval with a confetti gun.
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many
According to a post made on Bismarck's People Reporting News Page, the restaurant, Eat Thai, was burglarized over the weekend. It was explained in the post, that the doors were covered up; people, naturally, started asking what happened. The manager and one of the employees was said to have informed...
In BisMan “No Rest For The Weary” – Couldn’t Be More True
It sure did. People keep telling me that "Winter officially hasn't begun yet" - Thanks, that's comforting. The last two blizzards that have hit us brought a huge response from people commenting on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page - feelings of frustration, so many STUCK, grounded, literally held hostage inside our own homes. I came across one such individual that made it known just how appreciative he was - and I have to tell you that I mirror his sentiments one trillion percent: This is part of what Eric Basnet posted last month:
Can You Get Pulled Over In ND For Snow Covered License Plates?
So, I was driving down the strip in Mandan yesterday and I just happened to notice vehicle after vehicle driving with no sign of a license plate. Not because they didn't have a license plate but because the snow was covering their existing plate. It got the wheels turning in...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
In Mandan-Be Good To Yourself – Experience Benevolent Tattoo
One of the oldest expressions in the human being language came into play yesterday. Last September I found out a little bit more about myself, I guess I'm NOT too old for change. Until just recently, I never gave a second thought about getting a tattoo, I thought they looked cool on other people, but I just had zero interest in having one myself, until I walked into Benevolent Tattoo -3206 Memorial Highway a while back. The very first thing I saw was Russ Irelan doing his magic on Darin, a return customer with a huge smile on his face, he was "adding on to his body canvas". I have found through talking to so many who have tattoos, that it is "addicting"....you can't just live with one. I talked to Ashley for a few minutes, she and Russ have been open since 2014. I listened to so many different motivating reasons why people made the decision to get permanently marked. Something clicked in my head, and it made perfect sense to me now why people have tattoos, at that moment I told myself I was going to get one, and I had the perfect design, more on that in a bit. I went ahead and made an appointment for September 10th.
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Friday
A BLIZZARD WARNING is now in effect for all of our listening areas including Bismarck Mandan until Friday, December 16th at 6 pm. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon and tonight. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour gusting up to 50 miles per hour. This will create blizzard conditions.
See Gwen Sebastian Live At Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
One of North Dakota's most famous people, Gwen Sebastian, is home and she's ready to sing! The beautiful and talented Gwen Sebastian will take the stage in her hometown community with a few songs to help raise funds for a special local little girl, close to her heart. Harper Wetzel. One of Sebastian's biggest fans also happens to be her cousin.
Have You Seen Coyotes In Bismarck Mandan?
It seems in the last week alone, there have been a number of coyote sightings. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. It is due to the early snowfall, colder temps or maybe more that our cities have become spread out further and as they are scavengers, coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Bidding Begins At $200K For “Cadillac” Bismarck Liquor License
As Bismarck was in the throes of another wintery snow squall, the City of Bismarck dropped a major booze bomb on an unsuspecting public. It all came in a standard press release. It was only "wintery" because winter only actually begins next week. But. I digress. The big news dump...
When You Say “Living The Dream..” You Must Live In Mandan
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
“Not A Happy Ending” For The Owners Here In Bismarck
Sometimes in life, you have to face an "Unhappy Ending" - even though you may have had your fingers crossed for a better result. This is quite a sticky situation when you set your mind on getting a massage - first of all, unless you have been to the business before, and have full trust in the services you are seeking, there are unfortunately some places that "Go Too Far" - as in "illegal use of hands" so to speak.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0