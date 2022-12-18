ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

A $6 Million Addition Will Make This Fort Worth, Texas Buc-ee’s an Even Better Visit

Good ole Buc-ee's. Texas favorite pit stop for natives and visitors alike. For us in East Texas, making a stop in Terrell on our way to Dallas is a must. Me and my girlfriend have made trips to Terrell just to get some Beaver Nuggets, a new t-shirt and a pulled pork sandwich. What's interesting about Buc-ee's is that only five of the forty plus pit stops have this, a car wash. The Buc-ee's in Fort Worth will become the sixth location in 2023.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
Jerry’s World AKA AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Getting $295 Million in Renovations

If you’ve been able to visit AT&T Stadium for any reason it takes just seconds to realize how amazing this stadium is compared to so many others around the world. It first opened in 2009 and everyone was amazed with how gigantic the screen is in the middle of the stadium giving every person in attendance a great view of the action. And now we are finding out that this amazing facility is only getting better as it’s going to have $295 million dollars invested into making it better than ever.
