Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantRemilekun OlowookereFort Worth, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElizabeth A. GodwinFort Worth, TX
A $6 Million Addition Will Make This Fort Worth, Texas Buc-ee’s an Even Better Visit
Good ole Buc-ee's. Texas favorite pit stop for natives and visitors alike. For us in East Texas, making a stop in Terrell on our way to Dallas is a must. Me and my girlfriend have made trips to Terrell just to get some Beaver Nuggets, a new t-shirt and a pulled pork sandwich. What's interesting about Buc-ee's is that only five of the forty plus pit stops have this, a car wash. The Buc-ee's in Fort Worth will become the sixth location in 2023.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
Whoa! Is This The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In Texas?
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Jerry’s World AKA AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Getting $295 Million in Renovations
If you’ve been able to visit AT&T Stadium for any reason it takes just seconds to realize how amazing this stadium is compared to so many others around the world. It first opened in 2009 and everyone was amazed with how gigantic the screen is in the middle of the stadium giving every person in attendance a great view of the action. And now we are finding out that this amazing facility is only getting better as it’s going to have $295 million dollars invested into making it better than ever.
Texas High School Student Breaks Long-Held Michael Phelps’ Swimming Record
Sophomore student, Maximus Williamson, from Keller High school near Fort Worth, recently broke a record held by Olympian Michael Phelps during the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition in Austin in early December. Williamson's time for the 400-meter individual medley was 3:39.83, which was faster than Phelp's 2002 record of 3:42:08....
If Dallas Misses the Super Bowl, Could Dan Quinn Be Promoted to Head Coach?
After a wild card one-and-done in the playoffs last season, rumors are now swirling around the DFW area that Mike McCarthy could be let go if the team does not make the Super Bowl this season. Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said in a press conference after the playoff loss...
