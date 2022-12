He can’t recover from this. This was bad. This was, in truth, the worst. It’s one thing to lose your job to Mike White. It’s one thing to have fans chant Joe Flacco’s name. It’s something else to be left on the sideline when Chris Streveler — No. 4 on the depth chart, for those keeping score — trots into the game. And when a salty, soaked gathering at MetLife Stadium finally stops booing, and begins to cheer the exhibition-season folk hero. Yes. Zach Wilson is done here. Was this disgrace of a 19-3 loss to the Jaguars Thursday night entirely his fault? Of...

17 MINUTES AGO