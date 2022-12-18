ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal

One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.

