It was recently confirmed that Keith Sweat would also be joining the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with New Edition—Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—as headliners. As we gear up for the musical extravaganza, which is set to begin on March 9, 2023, with the first stop in Columbia, SC, we are looking back at some of our most memorable songs featuring our tour performers, including Keith. So keep reading and see which three songs from the legendary singer heated the r&b charts in the 80s and 90s.

