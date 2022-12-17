Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
No. 3 Houston opposes McNeese after attention-grabbing win
Third-ranked Houston has its sights set on another deep NCAA Tournament run but doesn’t always feel it receives the proper
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
Texas city ranked among the 15 best cities for seafood in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to dining in the United States there are staples all over the place and cemented in different cities like New York having the best pizza, California having the best burritos, and of course, there’s nothing quite like Texas barbecue. But would you...
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
texasbreaking.com
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County's Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded...
MySanAntonio
BOGO Alert! $9.2M Houston Estate Comes With a Rolls-Royce That May Have Been Shaq's
Attention, luxury home and auto enthusiasts: Here's a package deal that'll have you revved up. The owner of a custom-built, 10,050-square-foot estate is now offering an added incentive to lay out $9,250,000 for the sprawling Houston home. Included in the sale is a 2004 Salamanca Blue Rolls-Royce Phantom that's reported...
Houston-area leaders announce agreement with TxDOT over hotly-debated I-45 expansion project
Mayor Sylvester Turner acknowledged not everyone will be pleased by the agreement. County Judge Lina Hidalgo echoed that feeling, saying she's cautiously optimistic.
Drip vs no-drip faucets: What the city of Houston, Harris County are saying about preparing for the freeze
HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County officials gave an update to their game plan for the upcoming hard freeze. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo emphasized that the freeze should not be a repeat of February 2021. They added that the power grid should be able to handle the cold, but they are taking precautions.
fox26houston.com
Jack Yates High School principal fired
A sudden change in leadership at Jack Yates High school leaves students and parents stunned. Alumni join The Isiah Factor: Uncensored with reaction to move.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
Comments / 0