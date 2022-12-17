ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

More
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday

Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested

Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County's Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

