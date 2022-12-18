Read full article on original website
Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
The science behind calculating the wind chill and how quickly dangerous wind chills cause frostbite
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dangerous wind chills have been the main weather headline this week, but how are they calculated and when does frostbite set in?. You may think that the wind chill is just an arbitrary number, when in fact there’s actually some complicated math that goes into computing how it actually feels outside when the wind is blowing. This equation was updated in 2001 to make it more scientifically realistic and takes into account the air temperature, wind speed, and how fast our bodies lose heat.
So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorms are good for farmers and ranchers, but for some people, all this snow is reminding them of a devastating water event they would like to try and forget. More than 11 years ago, many parts of the state were overflowing with flood waters....
Big changes coming to small town Wilton
That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
Bismarck city crews haul 1,000 loads of snow after recent blizzard
They've now caught up on plowing snow emergency routes and neighborhood streets. But over the past week, drivers have hauled around 1,000 truckloads of snow near the landfill to be dumped.
UPDATE: Bismarck’s Panda Express To Open December 28th!
Ahh, how the temperatures have changed... I first wrote about this in May when we were all wearing t-shirts and soaking in the summer temps. Then earlier this month I drove over and saw a Panda! The signs were up and ready to go, with a smiley panda looking down at me. I predicted at the time that Bismarck's own Panda Express would be opening within a month, AND I was right. Almost every single day on social media, on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page the popular question was posed - "When is Panda Express OPEN for business?" I decided to jump in my car and drive over to 4521 Ottawa Street, right next to Costco this morning, hoping to find out some good news!
Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
New Family Farm Event Venue Coming To North Dakota
Prairie Meadows Events made an announcement on its Facebook page; it might pique the interest of anyone planning to say their "I do's" in the near future. The post explained that a wedding barn is due to be constructed -- a perfect venue for North Dakotans. Those involved in the project seemed pretty excited by this news, as they celebrated the construction approval with a confetti gun.
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many
People noticed the doors were covered up and started asking questions.
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
Can You Get Pulled Over In ND For Snow Covered License Plates?
So, I was driving down the strip in Mandan yesterday and I just happened to notice vehicle after vehicle driving with no sign of a license plate. Not because they didn't have a license plate but because the snow was covering their existing plate. It got the wheels turning in...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
In Bismarck-A New Beginning Just Ahead At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 has been a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
