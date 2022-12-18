The amount of money workers are demanding to switch jobs has been rising rapidly, recently hitting an eight-year record amid high inflation and the prospect of a recession. On average, workers said they would need at least $73,700 to start a new job, according to a survey released this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That's $3,300 higher than a year ago, and eclipses the previous high-water mark set in March.

