Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Panthers Will Be 'Pain in the Ass' for Lions
Dan Campbell says team will be ready to handle the pressure against the Carolina Panthers.
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Detroit Lions add quarterback of the future in latest mock draft.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
Power Rankings: Lions Have Best Rebuild in Entire NFL
Week 16 NFL power rankings have been released.
Look: 'Bomb Cyclone' Heading For NFL Game This Weekend
For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be battling another NFL team and the elements. After taking down the Miami Dolphins in a snowy game in Buffalo last week, the Bills are gearing up for a contest against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the weather outlook doesn't look good.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Lions Have 'Recipe' for Goff, Offense To Be Successful
Ben Johnson has found the "recipe" for Jared Goff to be successful.
Lions OC Explains What Disappointed Him about Offense
The Detroit Lions' offense made uncharacteristic mistakes against the Jets.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
Bills' Ed Oliver: Might miss Saturday's game
Oliver (calf) is listed as questionable to play Saturday against Chicago. Oliver appeared with a calf injury on Wednesday's injury report that limited him during that day's practice. It now appears this issue has gotten worse, as he did not participate in Thursday's preparatory sessions and could be in line to miss his first game since Week 5. With fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also listed as questionable after logging three limited sessions Week 16, the Bills could turn to DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to take on bigger roles against Chicago's run-heavy offense.
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer
Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather
The Lions have changed when they will fly out to play the Carolina Panthers.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
Santa Clara vs. Boise State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Boise State 10-2; Santa Clara 11-3 The Boise State Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Santa Clara Broncos in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Leavey Center. Boise State will be hoping to build upon the 72-60 win they picked up against Santa Clara when they previously played in December of last year.
Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships
Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.
