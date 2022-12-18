Read full article on original website
Mushroom Cross Stitch Pattern
My daughter is a little obsessed with mushrooms right now, so it would be a great time for me to stitch this mushroom design from Ugly Duckling House. If you know a fungi lover, this is a fun and surprisingly colorful design. It uses 24 colors in a 84 by 86 stitch area, which works out to about 6 by 6.1 inches on 14 count fabric.
Super Sweet Christmas Ornaments to Knit
I know it might feel like it’s too late to add any more knits to your holiday decor or gift-giving, but this ornament pattern from Amy Gaines is here to convince you otherwise. These sweet ornaments — including a snowman, snow globe, mouse, owl and Christmas pudding — are...
Mini Christmas Hats
This pattern includes directions for all 4 Marshmallow Mug hats shown in our Christmas set. The popular Marshmallow Mugs are such an adorable addition to your home decor. Personalize yours with one of our easy hat knitting patterns. The best part of these is you customize them for each season and holiday.
Christmas Pocket Pages Two Ways
Eva used pocket pages in two ways on this double page spread for the Holidays. On the left side she used traditional page protectors that have 4 pockets using two for a photos, one for journaling and the other for embellishment. One the other side is a large pocket she created from pattern paper and acetate.
Holiday Shaker Gift Tags
Add some fun interactive sparkle to your holiday gifts this year with shaker tags. These sweet little star shaped tags are quick and easy to make by die cut from pattern papers and acetate with sequins added inside. You can find step by step directions for making them over on the Crafter’s Companion blog.
Easy upside down Christmas tree and more fun ideas
This is the perfect combination of nature and sparkle! If you like this combo too or other unusual ways to make Christmas trees to decorate for the holidays pop on over to the blog Family Handyman for a great collection of unusual Christmas trees. There’s also a fun felt tree I bet I can make with my green felt I keep for poker games.
Together for Christmas Layout
I love the non-traditional pastel colors on this “Together” Christmas Layout from Terri! She also create two non-traditional borders on either side of her pages with torn pattern paper on either side, adding blue watercolor and cute pink pom-pom trim along the edges. There’s also layers of paper and clusters of embellishments surrounding the photo too.
Clothes pin Christmas trees and lots of garland ideas
This is so simple yet bold and festive. Simple felt shapes in a variety of green shades make perfect Christmas trees on clothes pin bases. I bet you could clip your Christmas cards to this garland if you made them in the opposite direction. Pop on over to the blog The Crazy Craft Lady for lots more garland ideas.
Christmas Cat Layout with Foiling and Glitter Paste
Wow, this adorable Christmas Cat layout from Suzanna has so much sparkle and shine! She used hot foil plates and golf foil to create the stems on her foliage, adding color with inking and a stencil. Also using another stencil she used glitter paste to create the pretty poinsettias on the background.
Poinsettia Flower Knitting Pattern
Have a holiday present that could use a little something extra? Want to make a cool last-minute wreath that can stay up through the winter without looking too Christmasy?. This knit poinsettia flower from Emi Harrington is worked in worsted weight yarn and comes in three sizes: 4.5 inch, 5.5 inch and 6.5 inch in diameter. Even the largest uses less than 50 yards of yarn.
Santa Belt Pillow – Crochet Pattern
Must be familiar with the basic Intarsia crochet techniques for changing colors. If you have not tried this before there are many wonderful tutorials on YouTube. It is quite easy to learn!. Pillow measures 18″x18″. Pillow insert is required and is available online, at most craft and big box stores....
Use Paper Crafting Supplies to Decorate Christmas Gifts
Lauren used chipboard letters and shapes, washi tape and stamps from Wendy Vecchi to decorate a plain white bag and box into beautiful packaging for the Holidays. It’s a wonderful way to use some of your paper crafting supplies to customize your gift giving. Visit Ranger Ink for all...
Strawberry Cheesecake Embroidery Pattern
This strawberry cheesecake embroidery pattern will liven up linens, tote bags, and pillow covers. To bring the pattern to life, use a variety of DMC Mouliné Spécial colors. Eva Lechner of Fanfare Paper Goods is a Cologne-based illustrator and designer. She specializes in creating custom invitations and stationery....
Book Review: 10,000 Knitted Hats
Always on the lookout for a good hat knitting pattern? The book 10,000 Knitted Hats by Jo Allport has you covered!. This interactive pattern book breaks a knitted hat into three sections – the crown, the body, and the brim – and then allows you to mix & match different patterns for these sections to create a custom hat knitting pattern. With 23 options for each section, there are over 10,000 hat options in this one book! (10,626 to be exact.)
Felted Slipper Knitting Pattern
This time of year in the Northern Hemisphere is all about being cozy, and I don’t know that there is much cozier than a hand knit pair of slippers. These felted slippers come in six different sizes and a variety of widths, and you can customize them even further to fit the exact foot that will wear them if you like.
