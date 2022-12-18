Read full article on original website
Boom! Florida State has completed the flip of St. Thomas Aquinas four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey from Penn State. Hussey announced the news of his commitment flip on Thursday, a day after National Signing Day and on the second day of the Early Signing Period. Hussey's signing was confirmed by FSU soon after he announced. FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the newest addition to the Seminoles.
Florida State added 22 players on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period. The Seminoles signed 16 prospects from the high school and junior college ranks, while also announcing a half-dozen transfers (full list here). FSU hit on their top targets at numerous positions, while also satisfying many needs.
TALLAHASSEE -- Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and Florida State is expected to officially sign a majority of their 2023 class at that time. Noles247 will have you covered from the start of the morning when LOIs begin to come in until the final one is through. We will provide updates below and will also have an official signing tracker (here). Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.
Florida State football just landed 4-star safety Conrad Hussey out of St. Thomas Aquinas. This was a huge position of need so it was worth it to jump on an impromptu livestream to break down his film. If you missed this livestream, go over to X's and Noles and the...
