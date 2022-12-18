ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: 4-star DB Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to Florida State, signs with Seminoles

Boom! Florida State has completed the flip of St. Thomas Aquinas four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey from Penn State. Hussey announced the news of his commitment flip on Thursday, a day after National Signing Day and on the second day of the Early Signing Period. Hussey's signing was confirmed by FSU soon after he announced. FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the newest addition to the Seminoles.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State Football Signing Day HQ (7 p.m. Update)

TALLAHASSEE -- Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and Florida State is expected to officially sign a majority of their 2023 class at that time. Noles247 will have you covered from the start of the morning when LOIs begin to come in until the final one is through. We will provide updates below and will also have an official signing tracker (here). Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

X's and Noles: Conrad Hussey Film Review

Florida State football just landed 4-star safety Conrad Hussey out of St. Thomas Aquinas. This was a huge position of need so it was worth it to jump on an impromptu livestream to break down his film. If you missed this livestream, go over to X's and Noles and the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy