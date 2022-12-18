Read full article on original website
Bismarck Outdoor Fun ( As Soon As Mother Nature Calms Down )
Ok, the whole point of this article is to motivate you and your family to get outside and enjoy the holidays... ...that's a pretty nice thought, however, Mother Nature always has the upper hand when it finally comes down to it - with the latest temps around -15 WITH a RealFeel at around -43 - it's nearly impossible to entertain any thought of doing anything outside. There is always the near future to look forward to, and the forecast for next week is downright encouraging - feast your eyes on next Wednesday!
My Favorite Street In Bismarck, North Dakota For Christmas Lights
I was dropping off my hunting buddy last night at his home when I noticed a line of cars waiting to turn onto a street. I asked him what was going on? He said, "Oh, that's people waiting to turn into Candy Cane Lane." "Candy Cane Lane," I said, "What on earth are we talking about?" I've only lived in Bismarck for a few years, and I had not heard of this little Christmas gem.
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many
According to a post made on Bismarck's People Reporting News Page, the restaurant, Eat Thai, was burglarized over the weekend. It was explained in the post, that the doors were covered up; people, naturally, started asking what happened. The manager and one of the employees was said to have informed...
In BisMan “No Rest For The Weary” – Couldn’t Be More True
It sure did. People keep telling me that "Winter officially hasn't begun yet" - Thanks, that's comforting. The last two blizzards that have hit us brought a huge response from people commenting on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page - feelings of frustration, so many STUCK, grounded, literally held hostage inside our own homes. I came across one such individual that made it known just how appreciative he was - and I have to tell you that I mirror his sentiments one trillion percent: This is part of what Eric Basnet posted last month:
In Bismarck – A Perfect PowWow At Kirkwood Mall
Here is another fact for you - it is NEVER a bad time to quench your thirst. Sure we have seen enough blizzards come and go through Bismarck and Mandan this year, and looking at the extra chilly forecast for next week - temps below zero degrees - does that make you crave lemonade? Well if you shook your head NO you'll change your mind once you enter the Kirkwood Mall.
Can You Get Pulled Over In ND For Snow Covered License Plates?
So, I was driving down the strip in Mandan yesterday and I just happened to notice vehicle after vehicle driving with no sign of a license plate. Not because they didn't have a license plate but because the snow was covering their existing plate. It got the wheels turning in...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Friday
A BLIZZARD WARNING is now in effect for all of our listening areas including Bismarck Mandan until Friday, December 16th at 6 pm. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon and tonight. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour gusting up to 50 miles per hour. This will create blizzard conditions.
In Bismarck-A New Beginning Just Ahead At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 has been a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
In Mandan-Be Good To Yourself – Experience Benevolent Tattoo
One of the oldest expressions in the human being language came into play yesterday. Last September I found out a little bit more about myself, I guess I'm NOT too old for change. Until just recently, I never gave a second thought about getting a tattoo, I thought they looked cool on other people, but I just had zero interest in having one myself, until I walked into Benevolent Tattoo -3206 Memorial Highway a while back. The very first thing I saw was Russ Irelan doing his magic on Darin, a return customer with a huge smile on his face, he was "adding on to his body canvas". I have found through talking to so many who have tattoos, that it is "addicting"....you can't just live with one. I talked to Ashley for a few minutes, she and Russ have been open since 2014. I listened to so many different motivating reasons why people made the decision to get permanently marked. Something clicked in my head, and it made perfect sense to me now why people have tattoos, at that moment I told myself I was going to get one, and I had the perfect design, more on that in a bit. I went ahead and made an appointment for September 10th.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
See Gwen Sebastian Live At Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
One of North Dakota's most famous people, Gwen Sebastian, is home and she's ready to sing! The beautiful and talented Gwen Sebastian will take the stage in her hometown community with a few songs to help raise funds for a special local little girl, close to her heart. Harper Wetzel. One of Sebastian's biggest fans also happens to be her cousin.
Have You Seen Coyotes In Bismarck Mandan?
It seems in the last week alone, there have been a number of coyote sightings. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. It is due to the early snowfall, colder temps or maybe more that our cities have become spread out further and as they are scavengers, coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Bidding Begins At $200K For “Cadillac” Bismarck Liquor License
As Bismarck was in the throes of another wintery snow squall, the City of Bismarck dropped a major booze bomb on an unsuspecting public. It all came in a standard press release. It was only "wintery" because winter only actually begins next week. But. I digress. The big news dump...
Local ND Raffle To See Miranda Lambert In Vegas
North Dakota, we have a chance with odds greater than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
When You Say “Living The Dream..” You Must Live In Mandan
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
“Not A Happy Ending” For The Owners Here In Bismarck
Sometimes in life, you have to face an "Unhappy Ending" - even though you may have had your fingers crossed for a better result. This is quite a sticky situation when you set your mind on getting a massage - first of all, unless you have been to the business before, and have full trust in the services you are seeking, there are unfortunately some places that "Go Too Far" - as in "illegal use of hands" so to speak.
