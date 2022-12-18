ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

a-z-animals.com

Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming

Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
Douglas Budget

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish to hold public meeting on Chapter 10

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion...
capcity.news

Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
mybighornbasin.com

Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?

Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses

Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
Daily Montanan

Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com

Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state’s Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
cowboystatedaily.com

Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
KSLTV

Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35

EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
