a-z-animals.com
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
Douglas Budget
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to hold public meeting on Chapter 10
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion...
county17.com
Company with Wyoming projects wins $17.85 million award to supply uranium to national stockpile
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Uranium Energy Corp, which has an in-situ recovery mining uranium platform in Wyoming, announced today it’s been selected as a domestic producer for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The National Nuclear Security Administration requested proposals to establish its strategic uranium...
cowboystatedaily.com
As 80% Of Secretary Of State Executive Team Quit, Chuck Gray Finding Replacements
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray has announced some of the main players in his new office leadership team. “I have been working hard to ensure an orderly, smooth transition in the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office,” Gray said in a statement.
capcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Fixture For Nearly 40 Years, Deputy Secretary Of State Karen Wheeler Marks Final Days
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With Wyoming Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler stepping down in less than two weeks, her office will lose 37 years of experience. Wheeler has served under seven secretary of state administrations during her time with the state, likely the most...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?
Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses
Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
oilcity.news
Flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Wyoming volunteer firefighter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Friday, Dec. 23 in honor and memory of Bruce Lang, a volunteer firefighter and Training Officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Lang died Thursday...
pgjonline.com
Tallgrass to Acquire 683-Mile Ruby Pipeline, Adding 1.5 Bcf/d of Gas Capacity to Portfolio
(P&GJ) — Tallgrass has announced an agreement to purchase the bankrupt Ruby Pipeline, a 680-mile, 42-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline built in partnership by Kinder Morgan Inc. and Pembina that runs from Wyoming to Oregon. Tallgrass agreed to purchase the pipeline for an undisclosed amount, outbidding Kinder Morgan in a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Getting Screwed In Colorado River Pact; Too Many People Using Wyoming Water, Observers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 100-year-old pact that allocates water use along the Colorado River among several states and two countries isn’t doing Wyoming any favors, a state lawmaker says. Although growth and drought have sapped the Colorado, the other parties to the pact...
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state’s Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
cowboystatedaily.com
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
KSLTV
Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35
EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
