Emma Raducanu hired Bencic's former coach Sebastian Sachs as her new coach and the move was praised by Germany's head of women's tennis Barbara Rittner. Raducanu was in the news a lot of during her off-season as she shared many glimpses from her intense workout sessions in the gym which where her focus for the new season. Her hiring of Sachs happened quickly and there wasn't much media talk around it. For now, it's only a trial but she's been praised for it by Rittner as the coach is a great guy:

5 HOURS AGO