Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic in Dubai
Alexander Zverev scored a pretty big win for himself as he defeated Novak Djokovic in Dubai 6-3 6-4 to lift his team at the World Tennis League. The German player's only this year since his comeback was against Dominic Thiem whom he bested in Saudi Arabia recently. He lost to Medvedev but now stunned Djokovic is pretty solid fashion taking him down in straight sets. The match was a rather quick one lasting a bit over an hour.
Head of German Women's Tennis heaps praise on new Raducanu coach Sebastian Sachs: "He is very demanding on keeping the focus and I think he's a great choice"
Emma Raducanu hired Bencic's former coach Sebastian Sachs as her new coach and the move was praised by Germany's head of women's tennis Barbara Rittner. Raducanu was in the news a lot of during her off-season as she shared many glimpses from her intense workout sessions in the gym which where her focus for the new season. Her hiring of Sachs happened quickly and there wasn't much media talk around it. For now, it's only a trial but she's been praised for it by Rittner as the coach is a great guy:
Long-time coach of Rafael Nadal joins coaching staff of American tennis star Sloane Stephens
Rafael Nadal’s long-time coach Francisco Roig has switched his allegiance and will now be coaching 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens. Former World No.3 Stephens, who has been struggling with her form in recent times, made the announcement of Roig's addition to her team on Wednesday (December 21).
"Leylah has continued to prove she is one of the top talents on tour" - Tennis Canada CEO on Fernandez winning the best female Canadian player award
Leylah Fernandez was awarded the best Canadian singles player of 2022 last Thursday. The 20-year-old made herself known to the general public in 2021, when she reached the final at the US Open against all odds, beating champions such as Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. After receiving the...
Andreescu enjoys doubles experience with specialist Rohan Bopanna: "Pretty cool person to share the court with"
Bianca Andreescu is enjoying her stay in Dubai where she's taking part in the World Tennis League and she had a chance to play some doubles with Bopanna. Andreescu paired up with doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna at the World Tennis League to take on Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka. It was a competitive match that was won by Dimitrov and Sabalenka but the experience was a pretty good one for Andreescu who posted a message on social media after the match.
Mike Tyson snubs Serena Williams to bestow 'Best Player in the World' crown on the American's rival
It’s common knowledge that Mike Tyson is an avid fan of tennis, given his daughter’s involvement in the sport. The former heavyweight champion is often seen in attendance at tennis matches. Moreover, he has a ton of respect for arguably the greatest tennis player, Serena Williams. Despite that,...
When does Coco Gauff begin her 2023 season?
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 18-year old will enter the tournament as the top seed and is the only top-10 player competing. The World No.7 will be hoping for a strong start to the season, as...
"Taking the spot from someone else that really deserves it - Tennis fans upset over Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for...
Nadal declares intention for Davis Cup farewell
Rafael Nadal will play one more Davis Cup as he plans on making the event this year the official goodbye from representing Spain in tennis. The Spaniard played for Spain several time and won the Davis Cup for his country and he'll play once more. He hopes of being able to have a proper send-off from the national team on Spanish soil and in front of his fans. The last time Nadal played in the Davis Cup was in 2019 but he is making a return:
Nadal set to receive AS Sports Award for sixth time
Rafael Nadal had an amazing year in 2022 and for all of his efforts and achievments the Spaniard will get his 6th AS Sports Award. The Spaniard opened the year with an amazing comeback in the Australian Open final against Medvedev winning his 20th grand slam. He won his 21 at the French Open playing on a numb foot after taking daily injections. He was undefeated until the Indian Wells where Taylor Fritz proved better.
"No he doesn't!" - Nick Kyrgios laughs at the idea of Bernard Tomic receiving a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios made a sarcastic dig at the Australian Open by not giving a wildcard to fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic. The two have often come to blows against each other and are known to take shots at any given opportunity. The Australian Open recently released a list of players who...
