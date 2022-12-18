"For me, I want the best players in the world to be playing": Norrie against another Wimbledon ban for Russians and Belarusians

One member of the Big Three has retired from tennis and the other two will follow suit sooner rather than later and Ruud thinks it will be a crazy time when they do. According to the Norwegian, the floodgates will open once they retire and many players will be contending for grand slams yearly. It's not so far from what we've seen this year as several players were considered the favourite to win the US Open. Alcaraz ended up being the champion but Nadal and Djokovic demonstrated that they still have what it takes.

