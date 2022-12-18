"For me, I want the best players in the world to be playing": Norrie against another Wimbledon ban for Russians and Belarusians

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka not bothered about potential return of Wimbledon ban: "If they ban us for another year, I'm going to have fun at home"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka is not worried about a potential Wimbledon ban in 2023 explaining that she's going to have fun at home. Sabalenka played really well in the 2021 Wimbledon reaching the semi-final but she didn't got a chance to follow up on that performance this year. She was banned along other Belarussian and Russian players which gave her some extended time off following the clay season. Asked about the possibility of it happening again, Sabalenka explained that she's not worried:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic set to play doubles ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic will be playing doubles at the Adelaide tennis event which he'll attend before the Australian Open giving fans a chance to see him in doubles action. Djokovic has never played much doubles tennis but he's been experimenting with it lately, particularly when he hasn't played for a while. It's a good light workout for him and a way to get himself used to playing tennis again which he'll need as the Australian Open inches closer. There isn't much time to prepare for the event so he'll enjoy getting some more playing time.
tennisuptodate.com
Spanish Olympic Committee president believes Nadal will play on till 2024 Olympics and win gold medal
Spanish Olympic Commiettee president Alejandro Blanco believes that Nadal will win the 2024 Olympics medal if he plays at the event. The tennis event of the Olympic Games in Paris will be played on the clay of Roland Garros and those courts are ruled by Rafael Nadal for many years. No player had as much success at Roland Garros as Nadal historically and he will be a threat at the Olympics Games if he plays. It's a big question mark as it's two full years away but Blanco has no doubt about it.
tennisuptodate.com
Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic in Dubai
Alexander Zverev scored a pretty big win for himself as he defeated Novak Djokovic in Dubai 6-3 6-4 to lift his team at the World Tennis League. The German player's only this year since his comeback was against Dominic Thiem whom he bested in Saudi Arabia recently. He lost to Medvedev but now stunned Djokovic is pretty solid fashion taking him down in straight sets. The match was a rather quick one lasting a bit over an hour.
tennisuptodate.com
Long-time coach of Rafael Nadal joins coaching staff of American tennis star Sloane Stephens
Rafael Nadal’s long-time coach Francisco Roig has switched his allegiance and will now be coaching 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens. Former World No.3 Stephens, who has been struggling with her form in recent times, made the announcement of Roig's addition to her team on Wednesday (December 21).
tennisuptodate.com
Grigor Dimitrov replaces Djokovic in match against Kyrgios and then defeats him in two sets
Novak Djokovic was supposed to take on Nick Kyrgios at the World Tennis League but he pulled out due to not feeling well with Grigor Dimitrov replacing him. He replaced Djokovic well as he stunned Kyrgios 7-6(5) 6-3. Not only did he win the match, he also won the tie for his team against all odds. It was a superb display from Dimitrov all around impressing everyone. Djokovic was the one who was supposed to play Kyrgios but he pulled out last second after not feeling well.
tennisuptodate.com
Jamie Murray hails rise of British tennis stars ahead of 2023 season, believes more join likes of Norrie, Evans and Draper in making strides
As the Battle of Brits approaches, Jamie Murray talked about some of the young stars that played at the event and have come household names after that. British tennis is on the rise in recent years and we are seeing more and more players prove themselves on the highest of stages. It sort of started with Emma Raducanu who won the US Open albeit that was a historic event in the sense that something like that most likely won't happen again. Since then we've seen other players start playing good tennis such as Jack Draper.
tennisuptodate.com
"Leylah has continued to prove she is one of the top talents on tour" - Tennis Canada CEO on Fernandez winning the best female Canadian player award
Leylah Fernandez was awarded the best Canadian singles player of 2022 last Thursday. The 20-year-old made herself known to the general public in 2021, when she reached the final at the US Open against all odds, beating champions such as Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. After receiving the...
tennisuptodate.com
Opelka continues to berate doubles tennis, calls them ‘most overpaid athletes in the world’
Reilly Opelka has strong views and no problem sharing them as he once again berated doubles tennis by pointing out that there is too much money in it. Reilly Opelka has shared many views over the year did not find mass approval among tennis fans. He doesn't really care and simply speaks his mind freely on Twitter. Doubles tennis has been a favourite topic of his as he spoke about it a few times, not positively most of the time. He did so once again by suggesting that there is simply too much money on that side of the sport.
tennisuptodate.com
"No he doesn't!" - Nick Kyrgios laughs at the idea of Bernard Tomic receiving a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios made a sarcastic dig at the Australian Open by not giving a wildcard to fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic. The two have often come to blows against each other and are known to take shots at any given opportunity. The Australian Open recently released a list of players who...
tennisuptodate.com
Badosa in awe of Novak Djokovic after World Tennis League Doubles Win: "Amazing chance to share moments with Novak"
Paula Badosa was in awe of Novak Djokovic during her doubles match at the World Tennis League admitting after the match that it's great to share the court with him. Badosa and Djokovic are part of the same team at the World Tennis League in Dubai and it's been a memorable experience for the Spaniard. A chance to interact with Djokovic and learn from him is just something she is enjoying while being in Dubai. She commented on it after her doubles match:
tennisuptodate.com
Dimitrov and Sabalenka beat Bopanna and Andreescu in Dubai
Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka proved better in very exciting doubles match against Bopanna and Andreescu 2-6 7-6(4) 10-7. It was a very exciting match because it featured a tremendous comeback by Dimitrov and Sabalenka who squeezed out a tight second set to force the decider. The match opened with their opponents being rather comfortable and dominating play. Bopanna and Andreescu took it easily 6-2. They seemed fairly comfortable in the second set as well but lost their serve midway through.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis coach Mario Tudor on Big Three: "You understand quickly why they are so good?"
Mario Tudor, the former coach of former world number three Milos Raonic expressed his deep admiration for the big three and everything they were able to do. As an ATP coach, Tudor had the chance to interact and watch the big three closely as Raonic played all of them over the course of his career. The Croatian player has a good relationship with Djokovic's current coach Ivanisevic and he shared some information about Djokovic:
tennisuptodate.com
Dimitrov joins forces with Andy Murray's former coach as 2023 season approaches
Grigor Dimitrov has opted for a change in his team ahead of the 2023 season as he hired former Andy Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him get back to the top. Dimitrov has played a few lacklustre seasons lately never being able to crack the top 10 again and he's planning on changing that in 2023. He hired former Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him do that. As Dimitrov had already hired Valverdu before that, Delgado becomes the second member of Murray's team to join Dimitrov.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz targets grass court domination in 2023: "Wimbledon would be fine for me"
Carlos ALcaraz has a clear goal for 2023 and that's to win another grand slam with Wimbledon being something he is thinking about seirously. Alcaraz showed a decent level on grass this year but it was clear pretty quickly that it's the surface that he needs to work on the most. He's full of belief in himself and he thinks that he could actually win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Winning any grand slam is the goal, but dethroning Djokovic would be special.
tennisuptodate.com
When does Iga Swiatek begin her 2023 season?
Iga Swiatek is playing in Dubai this week but what does the start of her 2023 campaign look like and what events she'll play ahead of the Australian Open. It's known where the Polish player and current world number one will head to after this event. Like most of the Tour she'll be down under with her first event being the United Cup where she'll be able to play for Poland. The event starts on December 29th and she'll be an important player for her country.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud believes floodgates will open in terms of different Grand Slam winners in Big Three retiring
One member of the Big Three has retired from tennis and the other two will follow suit sooner rather than later and Ruud thinks it will be a crazy time when they do. According to the Norwegian, the floodgates will open once they retire and many players will be contending for grand slams yearly. It's not so far from what we've seen this year as several players were considered the favourite to win the US Open. Alcaraz ended up being the champion but Nadal and Djokovic demonstrated that they still have what it takes.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal set to receive AS Sports Award for sixth time
Rafael Nadal had an amazing year in 2022 and for all of his efforts and achievments the Spaniard will get his 6th AS Sports Award. The Spaniard opened the year with an amazing comeback in the Australian Open final against Medvedev winning his 20th grand slam. He won his 21 at the French Open playing on a numb foot after taking daily injections. He was undefeated until the Indian Wells where Taylor Fritz proved better.
tennisuptodate.com
"As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants": Darren Cahill looking forward to welcoming Boris Becker back to tennis
Prominent tennis coach Darren Cahill is looking forward to the moment tennis welcomes Boris Becker back after he spent some time in a British prison. Boris Becker was released earlier this week from a British prison and he's back home in Germany now. He has a lot of plans moving forward and explained in his only interview since being released that he rediscovered his true self in prison. Darren Cahill is hopeful of that as he wants to see Becker embraced by the tennis community.
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't really know what goes on with him" - Patrick Rafter on Nick Kyrgios' return to the Australian national team for the United Cup
Australian tennis legend Pat Rafter says he plans to simply sit back and observe Nick Kyrgios’ return to the national team. Kyrgios, 27, agreed to represent Australia at the inaugural United Cup, which is set to take place in Australia between 29 December - 08 January. Kyrgios will be...
Comments / 0