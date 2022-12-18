ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan adds 14,323 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 149 deaths

The State of Michigan added 14,323 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of 2,046 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
MICHIGAN STATE
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As the winter storm continues to approach southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ask Dr. Nandi: How to prevent frostbite and signs to look out for

(WXYZ) — The impending snowstorm is bringing with it the coldest temperatures of the season, putting your health and safety at risk. One of the biggest dangers of the subzero weather is frostbite. The bitter cold temperatures increase your risk of experiencing frostbite. That’s when your skin and underlying...
MICHIGAN STATE
Supply chain slowdown putting strain on access to medical supplies for seniors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With 18% of the state’s population now 65 and older, Michigan holds the 14th largest aging demographic in the country and that demographic has an opinion about aging in place. The vast majority want to stay home for as long as possible. That means they need access to the right resources, everything.
MICHIGAN STATE
An electric road charging system is coming to Michigan!

(WXYZ) — Range anxiety is a real issue among EV drivers and finding a charger or supercharger can sometimes be a scavenger hunt. Just ask James Marbury, he drives a Tesla for Uber. "You still have to be mindful of the charge," he said. So day to day it's...
MICHIGAN STATE
DTE, metro Detroit families prepare for major holiday storm

(WXYZ) — People across Metro Detroit are preparing for the major storm later this week. DeLores Boudreaux says she was excited to head to a holiday party on Friday but as winter weather approaches she may change her plans. "This is a new car to me so I don’t...
DETROIT, MI
11 locations of Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws

LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.
UTAH STATE
'We will show up': DTE warns of power outages ahead of winter storm

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, DTE held a press conference with a warning for customers, urging them to prepare for possible power outages this holiday weekend. “Winter Storm Elliot is rolling across the country. It's a massive weather event that stretches from Oregon to Maine,” DTE Electric President Trevor Lauer said. “We will come and we will restore the outages, but keep yourself warm and prepare because it’s going to be very cold if you do lose power.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Board of State Canvassers certify partial recount of Prop 2 and Prop 3

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously to certify the partial recount of Proposals 2 and 3 during a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, which kicked off this morning, had the board considering challenges and allowing for public comment well into the afternoon. Prop 2 expands...
Pet owners reminded to keep animals safe during the winter storm

(WXYZ) — Veterinarians are warning pet owners to be mindful of their animals during the winter storm. They say the key to keeping them safe is to limit the amount of time they're out in the elements. For Hannah Frelich and her dog Rebel, going to the dog park...
DETROIT, MI
How to protect your pipes from freezing ahead of holiday storm

(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to hit metro Detroit later this week with the possibility of dangerous wind chills. But your pipes don't have to be a casualty of the frigid temperatures. The American Red Cross reports that the pipes that are more prone to freezing are...
DETROIT, MI
Bouchard announces Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has announced the launch of the Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit students who were in the Oxford School District on November 30, 2021. That is the day four students were fatally shot, and six other students and a teacher...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

