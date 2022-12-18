Read full article on original website
Michigan adds 14,323 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 149 deaths
The State of Michigan added 14,323 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of 2,046 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm continues to approach southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Ask Dr. Nandi: How to prevent frostbite and signs to look out for
(WXYZ) — The impending snowstorm is bringing with it the coldest temperatures of the season, putting your health and safety at risk. One of the biggest dangers of the subzero weather is frostbite. The bitter cold temperatures increase your risk of experiencing frostbite. That’s when your skin and underlying...
School Closings: Check full list of school closures in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As metro Detroit braces for a major winter storm, we're providing a list of school closures as they come in. Some districts have already made the call to close for Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Michigan starting this evening.
Supply chain slowdown putting strain on access to medical supplies for seniors
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With 18% of the state’s population now 65 and older, Michigan holds the 14th largest aging demographic in the country and that demographic has an opinion about aging in place. The vast majority want to stay home for as long as possible. That means they need access to the right resources, everything.
LIVE BLOG: Winter Storm Warning issued for SE Michigan starting Thursday evening
(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is expected to slam metro Detroit for the holidays and likely disrupt travel plans with high winds, dangerous wind chills and heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday evening until Saturday morning. As updates...
An electric road charging system is coming to Michigan!
(WXYZ) — Range anxiety is a real issue among EV drivers and finding a charger or supercharger can sometimes be a scavenger hunt. Just ask James Marbury, he drives a Tesla for Uber. "You still have to be mindful of the charge," he said. So day to day it's...
Where homeless, vulnerable population can go to warm up during frigid temperates
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The winter weather makes this time of year much more difficult for people experiencing homelessness. Warming centers and temporary shelters are open throughout metro Detroit. But what are people to do in areas with limited options?. “This time of the year with it being so cold,...
DTE, metro Detroit families prepare for major holiday storm
(WXYZ) — People across Metro Detroit are preparing for the major storm later this week. DeLores Boudreaux says she was excited to head to a holiday party on Friday but as winter weather approaches she may change her plans. "This is a new car to me so I don’t...
11 locations of Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.
'We will show up': DTE warns of power outages ahead of winter storm
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, DTE held a press conference with a warning for customers, urging them to prepare for possible power outages this holiday weekend. “Winter Storm Elliot is rolling across the country. It's a massive weather event that stretches from Oregon to Maine,” DTE Electric President Trevor Lauer said. “We will come and we will restore the outages, but keep yourself warm and prepare because it’s going to be very cold if you do lose power.”
Michigan Board of State Canvassers certify partial recount of Prop 2 and Prop 3
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously to certify the partial recount of Proposals 2 and 3 during a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, which kicked off this morning, had the board considering challenges and allowing for public comment well into the afternoon. Prop 2 expands...
Pet owners reminded to keep animals safe during the winter storm
(WXYZ) — Veterinarians are warning pet owners to be mindful of their animals during the winter storm. They say the key to keeping them safe is to limit the amount of time they're out in the elements. For Hannah Frelich and her dog Rebel, going to the dog park...
'She's the best friend I've had and will have': Woman cares enough to change man's life
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marvin Hyatt had stopped dreaming about tomorrows. He had already lived for 75 years and was homeless for more than half of that. But seven years ago, Marvin met a stranger, Chantal Rzewnicki, who stopped and cared enough to help him change the trajectory of his life.
How to protect your pipes from freezing ahead of holiday storm
(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to hit metro Detroit later this week with the possibility of dangerous wind chills. But your pipes don't have to be a casualty of the frigid temperatures. The American Red Cross reports that the pipes that are more prone to freezing are...
Virus claims life of 12-year-old Macomb Twp. boy, family plans to keep his legacy alive
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb Township couple is mourning the loss of their son who died last month after coming down with parainfluenza. Anthony DeBord was just 12 years old, but his parents say he touched a lot of lives. The family started a GoFundMe account, which...
Road crews preparing for anticipated storm's challenge of rain, snow mix
(WXYZ) — A big storm is expected to hit metro Detroit at the end of the week, starting with wet weather Thursday. Road crews are preparing for a challenge as the rain is expected to turn to snow. Tony Bonner, who's been a truck driver for more than 20...
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford. Police say they responded to Pierce Middle School around 11:00 a.m. after being notified that a handgun had been found in the backpack of a student.
Bouchard announces Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund
(WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has announced the launch of the Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit students who were in the Oxford School District on November 30, 2021. That is the day four students were fatally shot, and six other students and a teacher...
5 teens hurt, 3 ejected in drunk-driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at St. Clair County bar
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said six teens were injured in a drunk driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at a bar. According to the department, the crash happened early Saturday morning on Capac Rd. in Berlin Township. Police say the six teens used fake IDs to...
