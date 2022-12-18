WATCH: Kylian Mbappe turns the World Cup final around in a spectacular 90 seconds

The World Cup final has just hotted up with Kylian Mbappe turning the game on its head.

The 23-year-old joined an elite club of just Pele, Vava and Zinedine Zidane in scoring in two separate World Cup finals, stepping up to net from 12 yards when Randal Kolo Muani was brought down in the penalty area by Nicolas Otamendi. Four years ago, it was Antoine Griezmann scoring from the penalty spot in the World Cup final – but he was substituted and couldn't take this one.

A minute later, Lionel Messi was caught in possession – and with a quick Les Bleus break, Mbappe scissor-kicked to put his side ahead.

Argentina started the game on top, dominating play and looking much the more dangerous side in the first 20 minutes – just 23 minutes in they had the breakthrough.

Lionel Messi stepped up for a penalty, to slot home the first goal , with all the noise before the game being about the 35-year-old and his legacy. After the referee pointed to the spot, however, there was discussion too about whether Angel Di Maria was actually fouled, with fans on social media convinced that it was the wrong decision .

Juventus star Di Maria was at the centre of the hurricane for the second, too. A marvellous Albiceleste break was capped off by Di Maria – included in the starting line-up after injury struggles all tournament – as Argentina doubled their lead.

Les Bleus had looked a shadow of themselves – and though Didier Deschamps quashed rumours of bringing Karim Benzema back in order to stick with Olivier Giroud, a doubt for the game, he brought off his No.9 in the first half, along with penalty villain Ousmane Dembele to try and inject a little more urgency.

A win for Argentina will see them surpass Uruguay to become the outright second-most successful South American side in World Cup titles, with three trophies.