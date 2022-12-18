Read full article on original website
kscbnews.net
Eagles Soar Past Redskins
The Hugoton Eagles dominated the Liberal Redskins in every way possible. Tuesday night in Hugoton. The Eagles soared past the Redskins 75-38 in. a game which was never close. The Eagles jumped out on the Redskins 13-0, 15-2, 19-3, and 22-5 after. one quarter. HHS led 48-16 at halftime. It...
kscbnews.net
Liberal Girls Hold Off Hugoton
The Liberal Lady Redskins wrapped up the fall semester with a 53-44 win at Hugoton Tuesday night. The #4 Lady Red is 5-0 into the Christmas break after a game in which they never trailed. LHS led 8-3 and 15-6 and led 15-8 after one quarter. LHS led 26-20 at...
KWCH.com
Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
Terry Kirksey Jr. commits and signs with Kansas State
After leading Hutchinson Community College to another NJCAA Championship appearance last week, linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. has revealed an Early Signing Day commitment to Kansas State's 2023 class. Leading the Blue Dragons in tackles this season with 80, the 6-foot-3, 227 pound defender was among the state's best as a...
KAKE TV
'I knew this is where I was going to be': Avery Johnson signs with K-State
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Maize quarterback Avery Johnson put pen to paper and officially joined K-State on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday at Maize High School. "Now that it's official, I won't have any of the outside noise from other schools trying to get my attention,...
Look who is back to lead the Wind Surge under new ownership — and keep some promises
The new president of the Wichita Wind Surge already is a familiar face it a lot of Wichitans.
kscbnews.net
Area Players Make All State in Wichita Paper
The Wichita Eagle announced their all state football team. Locally, Hugoton’s Cade Reynolds at linebacker in 3A, Meade’s Brayden Norris at defensive back in 8 man 1, Meade’s Grayden Stapleton at defensive back in 8 man 1, and Sublette’s Miguel Hernandez at defensive back in 8 man 1 are all state. Liberal’s Trystian Juarez, J. Brooks Kappelmann, and Zayden Martinez are honorable mention all state in 5A.
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
kscbnews.net
Jerry Eldon Carlile
Jerry Eldon Carlile, 63, of Turpin, OK passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS. He was born on June 29, 1959 to Robert and Virginia (Weaver ) Carlile in Liberal, KS. He was a graduate of Liberal High School. After high school, Jerry...
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
kscbnews.net
Margarito Gonzalez Hernandez
Margarito Gonzalez Hernandez, Age 50, Died at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born June 10, 1972, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Benito Gonzalez and Francisca Hernandez. He attained his GED and was an Oil Field Worker as well as a...
WIBW
Wichita woman hospitalized after car rolls off Kansas interstate
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita was sent to the hospital after the car she was driving rolled off a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4 on northbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
kscbnews.net
Kathleen Ann Hill
Kathleen Ann Hill “Kathy”, age 68, of Satanta, Kansas passed from this life on to her eternal life on December 18th, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. Kathy was born December 14th, 1954, in Aurora, Colorado, to Martha Ann Smith. She spent her childhood in Guymon, Oklahoma, and was raised by her loving grandparents Carl and Bea Grove.
KWCH.com
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
Wichita in rare squall warning with ‘intense’ burst of heavy snowfall and strong winds
The concern is that the snow squall will make the driving conditions even more dangerous.
