BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
BBC
Woman left terrified at Cambridge Christmas party spiking
A woman who believes she was spiked by injection on a Christmas work night out said she was left "absolutely terrified" and unable to move. Sophie Day, 26, was drinking with colleagues in Cambridge on 9 December when she suddenly fell ill after leaving to go to the toilets. Ms...
Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school
An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance
A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last words of devoted mum who died of a 'broken heart' three days after finding her son's body - as mystery deaths rock outback town
A grieving mother from the Outback town of Coober Pedy told friends she no longer wanted to live after finding the body of her dead son inside his home. Three days later Elizabeth Ilic woke with chest pains and died that morning of what many in the opal mining outpost 850km north-west of Adelaide believed was a broken heart.
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
Mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari says husband put family in danger
The mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has claimed that her husband “put her family in danger” as investigators descended on the girl’s home in North Carolina after discovering a secret area boarded up with plywood. Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.One week into...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
A 5-year-old boy was saved by his grandfather after a 10-foot python dragged him into a swimming pool
Beau Blake, 5, survived after being bitten and dragged into a pool by a python three times his size at his family home in Byron Bay, Australia.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
UK mom admits to killing teen daughter by letting her get morbidly obese
A UK mom has admitted to killing her teenage daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese. Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter and allowing the death of a child for failing to care for daughter Kaylea Titford, 16, according to Wales News Service. The wheelchair-bound teen was found dead in bed in her family’s home in Wales in October 2020 — having suffered “multiple medical issues,” including spina bifida, the report said. Both her parents were accused of allowing her to grow morbidly obese by not managing her diet and exercise, then failing to get her medical help when...
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
Upworthy
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
My husband was shot dead on our doorstep by assassin who asked for him by name – every Christmas I wonder why
VERONICA Wilson had enjoyed a day out with her family and got her two small boys into pyjamas, ready for their devoted dad to read them a bedtime story. But a ring on the doorbell, at 7pm on November 28, 2004, was about to destroy their lives - as a cold-blooded killer gunned down banker Alistair Wilson on his own doorstep.
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
Couple arrested for travelling with 8-year-old daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer
A couple have been arrested on a homicide warrant after driving from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter in a U-Haul trailer, police say.Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested on Thursday for homicide by abuse three months after the child died, according to a Mitchell Police Department Facebook post. The couple had earlier been charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of a child, according to Dakota News Now.A police report obtained by Dakota News Now, said the parents were arrested on Wednesday in Mitchell, South...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
