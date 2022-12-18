The Hugoton Eagles dominated the Liberal Redskins in every way possible. Tuesday night in Hugoton. The Eagles soared past the Redskins 75-38 in. a game which was never close. The Eagles jumped out on the Redskins 13-0, 15-2, 19-3, and 22-5 after. one quarter. HHS led 48-16 at halftime. It...

HUGOTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO