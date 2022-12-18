Read full article on original website
Eagles Soar Past Redskins
The Hugoton Eagles dominated the Liberal Redskins in every way possible. Tuesday night in Hugoton. The Eagles soared past the Redskins 75-38 in. a game which was never close. The Eagles jumped out on the Redskins 13-0, 15-2, 19-3, and 22-5 after. one quarter. HHS led 48-16 at halftime. It...
Area Players Make All State in Wichita Paper
The Wichita Eagle announced their all state football team. Locally, Hugoton’s Cade Reynolds at linebacker in 3A, Meade’s Brayden Norris at defensive back in 8 man 1, Meade’s Grayden Stapleton at defensive back in 8 man 1, and Sublette’s Miguel Hernandez at defensive back in 8 man 1 are all state. Liberal’s Trystian Juarez, J. Brooks Kappelmann, and Zayden Martinez are honorable mention all state in 5A.
Margarito Gonzalez Hernandez
Margarito Gonzalez Hernandez, Age 50, Died at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born June 10, 1972, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Benito Gonzalez and Francisca Hernandez. He attained his GED and was an Oil Field Worker as well as a...
Jerry Eldon Carlile
Jerry Eldon Carlile, 63, of Turpin, OK passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS. He was born on June 29, 1959 to Robert and Virginia (Weaver ) Carlile in Liberal, KS. He was a graduate of Liberal High School. After high school, Jerry...
Kathleen Ann Hill
Kathleen Ann Hill “Kathy”, age 68, of Satanta, Kansas passed from this life on to her eternal life on December 18th, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. Kathy was born December 14th, 1954, in Aurora, Colorado, to Martha Ann Smith. She spent her childhood in Guymon, Oklahoma, and was raised by her loving grandparents Carl and Bea Grove.
Seward County Commission Meets, Approves Insurance for 2023
The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening and after a presentation by Al Shank, approved the insurance renewal for the County through Al Shank Insurance. The premium went from $674,077 to $746,231 due to claims. Commissioners also approved the the additional insurance for the Fire Department. Commissioners approved the...
