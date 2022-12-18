Read full article on original website
Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging
Nick Foles may be one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but it does not sound like the veteran is confident he has mastered the Indianapolis Colts offense. The Colts have benched Matt Ryan in favor of Foles for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers....
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night
After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Ben Roethlisberger makes argument for Steelers to shut down QB Kenny Pickett
The Steelers' (6-8) playoff hopes are looking pretty bleak. Is there an argument to be made about shutting down rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the rest of the season?. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes there is. "I don't want to say ever 'listen I'm done for the season,' but...
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes
The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Pirates' asking price for Bryan Reynolds trade favors Braves
The Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason outside of the blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta from Oakland. Most news regarding the organization surrounds Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. The roster is nearly complete, but there are still areas of concern. Shortstop will undoubtedly be a position to watch as Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the starting role. Still, I’d argue left field could be a more significant issue moving forward.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
Cowboys coaching problems result in loss to Jags
On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?
