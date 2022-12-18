Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax breakMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in BonusesAneka DuncanDenver, CO
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl
The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Yardbarker
Pirates' asking price for Bryan Reynolds trade favors Braves
The Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason outside of the blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta from Oakland. Most news regarding the organization surrounds Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. The roster is nearly complete, but there are still areas of concern. Shortstop will undoubtedly be a position to watch as Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the starting role. Still, I’d argue left field could be a more significant issue moving forward.
Yardbarker
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts Clear On Aaron Rodgers’ Future
The Green Bay Packers aren’t used to losing, especially under the tutelage of coach Matt LaFleur. Before the 2022 season, the Packers had three consecutive 13-win seasons, resulting in two NFC Championship berths, both ending in losses. This year, they are 6-8 and find themselves clawing back into the...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Yardbarker
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Prediction About Jeff Saturday
No other sports analyst makes bold predictions like Stephen A. Smith. His latest prediction has him looking into his crystal ball with the future of the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Jeff Saturday. With Saturday coming off an epic collapse in the second half to the Minnesota Vikings, Smith had a...
Yardbarker
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
Yardbarker
Three options for the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Things are looking sunny in Philadelphia. The Eagles are in the rare position of being the No. 1 team in the NFL with a 13-1 record while also having a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As of this writing, the Eagles are projected to secure the No. 8...
Yardbarker
Steelers Can Officially Make Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion a Reality
The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely eyeing a number of positions with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a Kenny Pickett-Pitt wide receiver reunion seems more promising by the day. With the recent success of former college teammates turned pro teammates, you have to wonder if the Steelers...
Yardbarker
Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves Including Signing WR Mike Thomas To PS
Baltimore also designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
Yardbarker
McDaniels On Waller/Adams Pass Breakup: “It Wasn’t A Mistake”
A rough 2022 campaign for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller continues. To be fair, No. 83 had a huge touchdown reception against the New England Patriots in his first game back in more than a month. Funny enough, had the Raiders imploded on Sunday, the gaffe between Waller and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams would’ve been magnified. It just goes to show you that winning cures all. Nonetheless, head coach Josh McDaniels was asked for his thoughts on what happened on that play.
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
Comments / 0