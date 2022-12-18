ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Everything Billy Napier said on Signing Day

Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier had to say during his Signing Day press conference on Dec. 21. The Gators brought in 22 players, 20 of whom were members of the 2023 high school class. Opening statement:. "National Signing Day, culmination of a lot of hard work certainly....
247Sports

'Three of the best': Napier impressed with Gators signings at WR

In his first year in Gainesville, Florida coach Billy Napier added three wide receivers to the room – three-star freshman Caleb Douglas, Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall and JUCO wideout Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman – to boost a unit that was returning leading pass-catcher Justin Shorter, along with a variety of inexperienced yet promising players.
247Sports

Gainesville native Gavin Hill signs with Florida

Florida has signed multiple prospects from the Gainesville area in recent years, from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Trent Whittemore. UF has also added multiple players from Gainesville outside of its signing class, including tight end Noah Keeter, who transferred from UCLA, to walk-on offensive lineman Mark Pitts, and the Gators continued to look to the local area during the 2023 class with the addition of defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who signed with the Gators on Wednesday.
onlygators.com

Florida football: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz joins Gators out of transfer portal

With 2022 starter Anthony Richardson declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick after his sophomore season, building a quarterback room has been priority No. 1 for the Florida Gators. Head coach Billy Napier has done an excellent job securing the future with commitments from five-star 2023 QB signee Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) and five-star 2024 QB D.J. Lagway (Willis, TX), but the Gators are attempting to prevent themselves from entering next season in a hole given it is rare for a true freshman to start at the game’s most important position.
onlygators.com

Florida Gators’ National Signing Day 2022 recap: Class evaluations, recruiting rankings for 2023

The Florida Gators on Wednesday locked up the vast majority of their Class of 2023 as head coach Billy Napier attempts to reshape the roster in his image entering Year 2. While Florida did quite well this cycle, it was perhaps not as dominant a showing as some expected from the Gators given the program’s investment into an army of staffers to support Napier.
saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
WCJB

Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
Bay News 9

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
