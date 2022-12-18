Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Related
'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida
Billy Napier breaks down Jaden Rashada's signing with Florida and what he'll bring to the Gators' quarterback room.
Everything Billy Napier said on Signing Day
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier had to say during his Signing Day press conference on Dec. 21. The Gators brought in 22 players, 20 of whom were members of the 2023 high school class. Opening statement:. "National Signing Day, culmination of a lot of hard work certainly....
'Three of the best': Napier impressed with Gators signings at WR
In his first year in Gainesville, Florida coach Billy Napier added three wide receivers to the room – three-star freshman Caleb Douglas, Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall and JUCO wideout Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman – to boost a unit that was returning leading pass-catcher Justin Shorter, along with a variety of inexperienced yet promising players.
Florida Gators: Grading the 2023 football recruiting class position-by-position
Entering the early signing period, the Florida Gators flirting with a top-10 class nationally, highlighted by flipping a five-star quarterback from a key in-state rival. Florida's 21-man class consists of 18 bluechip prospects, highlighted the depth of talent in this group. ...
Gainesville native Gavin Hill signs with Florida
Florida has signed multiple prospects from the Gainesville area in recent years, from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Trent Whittemore. UF has also added multiple players from Gainesville outside of its signing class, including tight end Noah Keeter, who transferred from UCLA, to walk-on offensive lineman Mark Pitts, and the Gators continued to look to the local area during the 2023 class with the addition of defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who signed with the Gators on Wednesday.
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
onlygators.com
Florida football: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz joins Gators out of transfer portal
With 2022 starter Anthony Richardson declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick after his sophomore season, building a quarterback room has been priority No. 1 for the Florida Gators. Head coach Billy Napier has done an excellent job securing the future with commitments from five-star 2023 QB signee Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) and five-star 2024 QB D.J. Lagway (Willis, TX), but the Gators are attempting to prevent themselves from entering next season in a hole given it is rare for a true freshman to start at the game’s most important position.
onlygators.com
Florida Gators’ National Signing Day 2022 recap: Class evaluations, recruiting rankings for 2023
The Florida Gators on Wednesday locked up the vast majority of their Class of 2023 as head coach Billy Napier attempts to reshape the roster in his image entering Year 2. While Florida did quite well this cycle, it was perhaps not as dominant a showing as some expected from the Gators given the program’s investment into an army of staffers to support Napier.
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
Roderick Kearney, who flipped from FSU, signs with Florida on Early Signing Day
Florida's push for a commitment from Roderick Kearney initially ended in disappointment, as the Orange Park (Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman committed to in-state rival Florida State in June, just two days removed from his official visit in Gainesville. But the Gators continued to recruit Kearney over the months that...
WCJB
Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
Miami dips into ‘Gator Country’ to sign massive OL Tommy Kinsler
It isn’t easy going into ‘Gator Country’ to pull a recruit away that the University of Florida covets. But that’s exactly what Mario Cristobal, Alex Mirabal and the Miami Hurricanes recruiting staff pulled off that type of recruiting haul by landing three-star Ocala Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler.
First Coast News
High school athletes across the First Coast sign to play at the college level during Early Signing Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early Signing Day is always a special moment for high school athletes and their families. It's a day when young men and women put the pen to paper and make a life-changing decision to continue their athletic careers at the college level. This year's Early Signing...
Bay News 9
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
MUST WATCH: Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other
Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk this week.
WCJB
UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes. The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
WCJB
2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have more details about a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College. Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau, both 18 years old, are behind bars on charges of armed robbery, homicide, and criminal conspiracy. On December 9th, sheriff’s deputies say Bleau and Edwards worked with 18-year-old Cameron...
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
